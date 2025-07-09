I thought this was a mistake – TCL’s new mini-LED TV is 50% off for Prime Day
A super deal on TCL's super-bright mini-LED TV
TCL makes some of the best and brightest mini-LED TVs, and the company’s new mid-range model, the 65-inch TCL QM7K, is now $798 at Amazon, a near-50% discount.
Check out Amazon's full Prime Day sale
The QM7K series is new for 2025, and having followed Amazon Prime Day sales for the past few years, I’m surprised to see such a new TV already selling for nearly half its initial price just a few months after launch. This is one Prime Day deal not to be ignored.
Amazon Prime Day deal: TCL QM7K mini-LED TV
This deal on the 65-inch TCL QM7K is one of the best early Prime Day TV offers going. At just $798, a 47% discount, Amazon is selling the QM7K for a record-low price. In our TCL QM7K review, we noted its bright picture and solid, blooming-free blacks. Also, we appreciated the excellent sound quality from its Audio by Bang & Olufsen built-in speakers. This deal is an excellent price for the TCL QM7K, so snap it up now.
In our TCL QM7K review, we were impressed with its incredibly bright, colorful picture for the price. TCL’s Halo Control tech also effectively minimized backlight blooming effects in our evaluation, resulting in visuals with deep, solid blacks and powerful contrast.
HDR support on the QM7K includes Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and HDR10+ Adaptive. Additionally, there’s a Filmmaker Mode picture preset, marking the first time this feature has appeared on a TCL TV.
For gaming, the QM7K supports 4K 144Hz input on its HDMI 2.1 ports, and its built-in Audio by Bang & Olufsen speakers deliver clear and detailed sound.
The TCL QM7K is looking to be one of the top-performing budget TVs of 2025, and Amazon’s Prime Day deal is a great opportunity to get in on the action.
Al Griffin has been writing about and reviewing A/V tech since the days LaserDiscs roamed the earth, and was previously the editor of Sound & Vision magazine.
When not reviewing the latest and greatest gear or watching movies at home, he can usually be found out and about on a bike.
