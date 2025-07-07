There's $2,000 off this huge 98-inch TCL TV for Prime Day – here's why I think you should buy it

Looking for a big screen TV? Then look no further. You can get the 98-inch TCL QM8K for $2,998 (was $4,999) at Amazon in this early Prime Day deal.

Amazon Prime Day is mere hours away now, but this early deal can net you a mammoth screen with a massive $,2000 saving. TCL are makers of some of the best mini-LED TVs on the market, and the QM8K delivers on features and picture quality.

Amazon Prime Day deal: TCL QM8K 98-inch

TCL 98-inch QM8K 4K mini-LED TV: was $4,999 now $2,998 at Amazon The 98-inch QM8K delivers stunning brightness levels, refined local dimming and vivid colors. It's anti-reflective screen makes it great for daytime viewing and it carries a ton of gaming features including 4K, 144Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support and ALLM. The 98-inch model has received a massive $2,000 off ahead of Prime Day.

A 98-inch TV won't be on everyone's shopping list this Prime Day and despite a staggering $2,000 off – that's a 40% discount – $2,998 is still a lot of money for a TV.

We haven't published our review of the TCL QM8K just yet, but I got to see the European equivalent 98-inch TCL C8K, in-person and first impressions were generally positive.

During that testing, I found that the C8K delivered seriously vibrant colors and superb brightness that gave movies such as Wicked a dynamic look. I also was impressed by its contrast-rich picture, with dark and light tones balancing really well with very few instances of backlight blooming: impressive for a mini-LED TV with that many local dimming zones.

Admittedly, it wasn't all perfect as textures could have been better and its high brightness got carried away sometimes, but it was still an impressive TV.

So why is this deal on the QM8K so good? At $4,999 / £4,799, I thought the C8K was still one of the more fairly priced 98-inch TVs for the performance it delivered. Knock $2,000 off the US version QM8K and you have a really good deal on your hands.

