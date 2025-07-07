There's $2,000 off this huge 98-inch TCL TV for Prime Day – here's why I think you should buy it
A cinema-sized screen at a lower price
Looking for a big screen TV? Then look no further. You can get the 98-inch TCL QM8K for $2,998 (was $4,999) at Amazon in this early Prime Day deal.
• See all of today's best Amazon deals
Amazon Prime Day is mere hours away now, but this early deal can net you a mammoth screen with a massive $,2000 saving. TCL are makers of some of the best mini-LED TVs on the market, and the QM8K delivers on features and picture quality.
Amazon Prime Day deal: TCL QM8K 98-inch
The 98-inch QM8K delivers stunning brightness levels, refined local dimming and vivid colors. It's anti-reflective screen makes it great for daytime viewing and it carries a ton of gaming features including 4K, 144Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support and ALLM. The 98-inch model has received a massive $2,000 off ahead of Prime Day.
A 98-inch TV won't be on everyone's shopping list this Prime Day and despite a staggering $2,000 off – that's a 40% discount – $2,998 is still a lot of money for a TV.
We haven't published our review of the TCL QM8K just yet, but I got to see the European equivalent 98-inch TCL C8K, in-person and first impressions were generally positive.
During that testing, I found that the C8K delivered seriously vibrant colors and superb brightness that gave movies such as Wicked a dynamic look. I also was impressed by its contrast-rich picture, with dark and light tones balancing really well with very few instances of backlight blooming: impressive for a mini-LED TV with that many local dimming zones.
Admittedly, it wasn't all perfect as textures could have been better and its high brightness got carried away sometimes, but it was still an impressive TV.
So why is this deal on the QM8K so good? At $4,999 / £4,799, I thought the C8K was still one of the more fairly priced 98-inch TVs for the performance it delivered. Knock $2,000 off the US version QM8K and you have a really good deal on your hands.
More early Prime Day TV deals
This early Prime Day deal takes the the 65-inch LG C4, our best ranked TV, down to $1,196.99: its lowest price yet. The C4 does it all, with outstanding picture quality, an a9 AI processor for razor-sharp performance and an impressive list of gaming features including 4K, 144Hz, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming: all supported across four HDMI 2.1 ports.
Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. Today's early Prime Day deal brings the 55-inch model down to $339.99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year.
Samsung's 65-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $1,336.91, which is only $30 more than the record-low price. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience, as well as Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.
Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series represents a significant upgrade in the otherwise affordable range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a record-low price of $569.99.
Amazon's early Prime Day sale - quick links
- Amazon Prime membership: free 30-day trial
- Amazon Devices: 50% off TVs, Echo & Fire Sticks
- Apple: AirPods + iPads from $99
- Back to school: deals from $5.99
- Beauty: 80% off toothbrushes & skincare
- Headphones: $120 off Bose, Apple & Sony
- Health: electric toothbrushes from $24.99
- Kitchen: 54% off Ninja, Nespresso & Keurig
- Laptops: record-low prices from $175
- Tablets: iPads and Samsung from $54.99
- Toys: 40% off Lego, scooters & Toniebox
- TVs: cheap TVs from $59.99
- Vacuums: Shark, Bissell & Dyson from $49.99
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
James is the TV Hardware Staff Writer at TechRadar. Before joining the team, he worked at a major UK based AV retailer selling TV and audio equipment, where he was either telling customers the difference between OLED and QLED or being wowed by watching a PS5 run on the LG 65G2. When not writing about the latest TV tech, James can be found gaming, reading, watching rugby or coming up with another idea for a novel.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.