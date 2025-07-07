The Hisense U8QG is one of 2025's best mini-LED TVs, and it's already had a huge discount ahead of Prime Day

The TV deals just keep on coming, and Prime Day isn't even until tomorrow. You can get the 65-inch Hisense U8QG for $997.99 (was $2,199.99) at Amazon in this early Prime Day deal.

• Check out Amazon's full sale

If you're in the UK, you can get the Hisense 65-inch U8N for £1,099 (was £2,099) at Amazon in an early Prime Day deal.

Amazon Prime Day isn't underway properly just yet (it's running from July 8-11), but this Hisense U8QG deal is too good to miss. The U8QG is one of the best mini-LED TVs we've tested in 2025 and the Hisense U8N, the U8QG's predecessor, was one of the best TVs we tested in 2024.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Hisense U8QG 65-inch

Hisense U8QG 65-inch 4K mini-LED TV : was $2,199 now $997 at Amazon The Hisense U8QG is only a few months old, but this deal knocks a massive 55% off its normal price. A feature-packed, bright, and contrast-rich mini-LED TV, the Hisense U8QG is great for gamers with 4K, 144Hz, FreeSync Premium Pro, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming support and movies thanks to its vivid colors and great local dimming.

Hisense U8N 65-inch 4K mini-LED TV : was £1,199 now £1,099 at Amazon The Hisense U8N delivers stunning brightness, superb contrast, and a whole host of gaming features, including 4K, 144Hz, VRR, and Dolby Vision gaming. It's easily one of 2024's best mini-LED TVs, and this deal takes the 65-inch model down to a record-low of £1,099: brilliant value for a TV with this much to offer.

The Hisense U8QG delivers brilliant picture quality thanks to its high brightness, effective anti-reflection screen, vibrant colors and rich, balanced contrast. It also has improved processing over its predecessor, the Hisense U8N, which is saying something!

The U8QG delivers features you'll find in the best gaming TVs too, including 4K, 144Hz, Dolby Vision gaming, ALLM and VRR with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro supported.

The U8QG improves on the Hisense U8N, but the latter is still a phenomenal TV and is definitely worth checking out for our UK readers!

More early Prime Day TV deals

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon This early Prime Day deal takes the the 65-inch LG C4, our best ranked TV, down to $1,196.99: its lowest price yet. The C4 does it all, with outstanding picture quality, an a9 AI processor for razor-sharp performance and an impressive list of gaming features including 4K, 144Hz, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming: all supported across four HDMI 2.1 ports.

Amazon 75-inch Fire TV Omni QLED 4K TV: was $1,099.99 now $569.99 at Amazon Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series represents a significant upgrade in the otherwise affordable range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a record-low price of $569.99.