Hisense's superb mini-LED TVs are available with some great prices for both US and UK buyers right now.

In the US, Amazon is offering the Hisense U7N 75-inch mini-LED TV for just $799.99. That's the lowest we've ever seen, and far below the $1,499.99 launch price back in October 2024.

Meanwhile in the UK, Amazon is also offering low prices on Hisense. The 55-inch Hisense U7N is £599 on Amazon UK. Once again that's far below the original launch price, which was £1,299 last summer. It's been this low for a few weeks now, and it's a lot of TV for not a lot of money.

Today's best Hisense U7N deals

Hisense U7 Series (75U7N) 75-inch mini-LED TV: was $1,499.99 now $799.99 at Amazon This is a very impressive specification for an equally impressive price. The U7 Series is a mini-LED TV with up to 1,500 nits of brightness, quantum dot colors, 4K 144Hz game mode, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced and Filmmaker Mode. It also has AI-powered upsampling and detail enhancement. It has a good mini-LED backlight for impressive and even contrast, which means the picture quality will hold up at 75 inches – not true of all affordable TVs.

Hisense U7 Series (55U7NQTUK) 55-inch mini-LED TV: was £1,299 now £599 at Amazon This great TV is now £700 less than when it launched last year, and it's no less impressive a year on. It has quantum dot technology for vivid colour reproduction, IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, and of course it comes with all the key streaming apps. This price is for the 55-inch model but there are good prices on other sizes too, so for example the 85-inch model is down from £1,599 to £1,400 and the 65-incher is down from £849 to £799. Click through to the deal to see those options on the Amazon page.

Why this Hisense makes sense at these prices

Pretty much all TVs are at their most expensive when they launch and then plummet quite dramatically within a fairly short space of time, and that's exactly what's happened with these sets: they launched in 2024, and both are now available for a fraction of what they cost then.

And the tech inside them hasn't really dated: you're looking at mini-LED quantum dot displays with fast refresh rates for gaming, and all the key audio and video features such as Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision IQ and so on.

Both TVs here have 40W sound systems with built-in subwoofers, smart audio decoding and Hisense's Hi-View Engine Pro, which uses the power of AI and deep learning to constantly optimize the picture to deliver the best color, clarity and detail. And both have 144Hz Game Mode Pro.

The 75-inch US deal is particularly good because we've never seen this TV at this size at this price: it's nearly half off, and that means you're getting a massive TV with a very impressive spec for a very low price.

That mini-LED screen is very bright, delivering over 1,500 nits of brightess, and as a mini-LED TV owner myself I can attest that such screens are excellent for gaming, TV, movies and sports in all lighting conditions.

The risk with large cheap TVs is that the LED lighting isn't premium enough to maintain a good-looking picture at that size, but that's not the case here – it's a great-value big TV.

The UK 55-inch deal isn't to be sniffed at either: once again it's half the price you'd have paid last year. £600 is a relatively tiny sum for a 144Hz mini-LED with Filmmaker Mode, IMAX Enhanced, a built-in subwoofer and gamer-friendly features such as ALLM and VRR. There are two HDMI 2.1 ports for your next-gen consoles or PC, all the key streaming apps, and hands-free control too.