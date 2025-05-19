Our favorite budget TV just dropped to a near record-low price for Memorial Day

Mini-LED is a step-up TV technology over LED, providing better contrast and higher brightness levels. But it doesn't need to come at a premium, as you can get the Hisense 65-inch U7N for $699.99 (was $748) at Amazon in the Memorial Day sales.

• Check out Amazon's Memorial Day Sale here

That's a near-record low deal on one of the best mini-LED TVs we tested in 2024. It was $22 cheaper during Black Friday ($677.99), but $699 is still an excellent price for a feature-packed TV like the U7N.

Today's best Hisense U7N deal

Hisense 65-inch U7N 4K Mini-LED TV: was $748 now $699.99 at Amazon The Hisense U7N is a serious value for the money. This budget-priced 65-inch mini-LED TV offers a full array of gaming features—4K, 144Hz, VRR, ALLM—and an impressive picture, with solid backlight control and brightness along with vibrant colors and punchy contrast. $699.99 is a fantastic deal for a 65-inch TV, but for one that offers this level of quality, it's a steal.

In my Hisense U7N review, I called it an "overall great performer" as it delivered solid picture quality with rich contrast and vibrant colors, especially with HDR sources such as 4K Blu-ray. It also delivered refined details and textures, giving images a lifelike look. You may need to tweak some picture settings here and there, but the end result is worth it.

The U7N also has a list of gaming features to compete with the best gaming TVs, including 4K 144Hz, VRR (AMD FreeSync Premium Pro included), ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming, along with a respectable 13.1ms input lag time.

Easily one of the best budget TVs of 2024, the U7N outperforms its price.

More Memorial Day TV deals

Hisense U6N 75-inch Mini-LED TV: was $699.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The Hisense U6N Mini-LED TV is a great budget pick for anyone looking to upgrade their living room with a bigger screen or with the improved picture quality that mini LED tech offers. It features full array local dimming and further refines details with AI upscaling. While it might not be the best gaming TV out there, it also does a decent job with Game Mode Plus and features like VRR, Auto Low Latency Mode, and AMD FreeSync. You can get the Hisense U6N in various sizes, but this deal specifically applies to the 75-inch one.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has dropped the 48-inch model to $549.99 - an incredible, record-low price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do, and its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon Thanks to Amazon's Memorial Day sale, you can now get LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV for $1,296.99. That's a $1,400 discount and a new record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $529.99 at Samsung Thanks to its premium features and affordable price tag, Samsung's Q60D QLED TV has been a popular model here at TechRadar. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room. You can now find the 55-inch model on sale for its lowest price ever.

Looking for other U7N deals? Below are more Hisense U7N deals, for other retailers and other sized models!