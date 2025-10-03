<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="1884a79a-1a2f-4eab-8c93-1a2f04b8350c"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="6v5s4p6BeKgaJapCwpgvsg" name="tech prime day deals October 2025" alt="Prime Day live deals 2025" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/6v5s4p6BeKgaJapCwpgvsg.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="70a2e460-866f-4b95-99d0-58fe89c34b18">Welcome to today's live coverage of Amazon's best Prime Day tech deals. While Amazon's sale technically kicks off next week on October 7 and 8, Amazon has released early deals, and unsurprisingly, its best discounts are on tech gadgets.<br><br>I'll be highlighting my favorite offers throughout the day, including OELD TVs, Kindle e-readers, MacBooks, smart speakers, Fire TV Sticks, and more. I'll break down price history and link to the product review if available, so that you can make the best buying decision.<br><br>While shopping today's early sale, keep in mind that, like Amazon's official Prime Day sale, a Prime membership is required. If you aren't already a member, <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.amazon.com/amazonprime">you can sign up for a free 30-day trial</a>, which will take you through to next week's sale.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>