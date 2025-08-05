August isn’t usually the time of year for great TV deals, but that’s all changed today with a huge price drop on an already very well-priced TV. Right now, you can buy the Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni QLED 4K TV on Amazon for $449.99 (was $719.99).

Crucially, this is the lowest-ever price for the TV, and we were already huge fans of it at its original price as one of the best budget TVs you can buy for movies, gaming, and sports. It’s the kind of price you’d expect around Black Friday or Prime Day, rather than during the summer months, making a rare opportunity to score a great upgrade this time of the year.

Today's best budget TV deal

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni QLED 4K TV : was $719.99 now $449.99 at Amazon The Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni QLED 4K TV has all the essentials you could hope for in a large and feature-rich affordable display. The QLED display ensures excellent picture quality, contrast and brightness to make images pop in all environments, while fancy-named tech like Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10 add even more clarity, vibrant colors and better lighting. There’s also Alexa and Fire TV built-in, so you can easily watch all your favorites and control your smart home with it.

Our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review goes in-depth about how good a TV it is. We called it “one of the best-featured cheap 4K TVs you can buy”, appreciating its “very good picture quality and great gaming performance”.

Predictably, there’s “average sound quality”, but that can easily be rectified with one of the best soundbars, as is often needed with pretty much all TVs. For the price, it offers outstanding value compared to the other best 65-inch TVs.

If your budget can’t extend to the best TVs or you simply want a high-quality and affordable TV for your den or bedroom, this will delight you. It only has one HDMI 2.1 port, but that’s fine for any gamer with only one of the latest games consoles. It’s a small price to pay for an otherwise great TV.

If you can afford more and are keen to get better blacks, check out the best OLED TVs. As mentioned, sound could be better, so maybe take a look at the soundbar deals ‌ happening too. Combined, you’ll have a great setup.