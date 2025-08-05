Save $270 on one of the best budget TVs you can buy on Amazon
The Amazon Fire Omni QLED TV punches above its weight
August isn’t usually the time of year for great TV deals, but that’s all changed today with a huge price drop on an already very well-priced TV. Right now, you can buy the Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni QLED 4K TV on Amazon for $449.99 (was $719.99).
Crucially, this is the lowest-ever price for the TV, and we were already huge fans of it at its original price as one of the best budget TVs you can buy for movies, gaming, and sports. It’s the kind of price you’d expect around Black Friday or Prime Day, rather than during the summer months, making a rare opportunity to score a great upgrade this time of the year.
Today's best budget TV deal
The Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni QLED 4K TV has all the essentials you could hope for in a large and feature-rich affordable display. The QLED display ensures excellent picture quality, contrast and brightness to make images pop in all environments, while fancy-named tech like Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10 add even more clarity, vibrant colors and better lighting. There’s also Alexa and Fire TV built-in, so you can easily watch all your favorites and control your smart home with it.
Our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review goes in-depth about how good a TV it is. We called it “one of the best-featured cheap 4K TVs you can buy”, appreciating its “very good picture quality and great gaming performance”.
Predictably, there’s “average sound quality”, but that can easily be rectified with one of the best soundbars, as is often needed with pretty much all TVs. For the price, it offers outstanding value compared to the other best 65-inch TVs.
If your budget can’t extend to the best TVs or you simply want a high-quality and affordable TV for your den or bedroom, this will delight you. It only has one HDMI 2.1 port, but that’s fine for any gamer with only one of the latest games consoles. It’s a small price to pay for an otherwise great TV.
If you can afford more and are keen to get better blacks, check out the best OLED TVs. As mentioned, sound could be better, so maybe take a look at the soundbar deals happening too. Combined, you’ll have a great setup.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Jennifer is a roving tech freelancer with over 10 years experience. Having graduated from Swansea University with a degree in Media and Communication Studies, and later with a diploma from Staffordshire University with a post graduate diploma in Computer Games Design, she's written for a huge number of publications, including T3, FitandWell, Top Ten Reviews, Eurogamer, NME and many more.
Her main areas of interest are all things B2B, smart technology, wearables, speakers, headphones, and anything gaming related, and you'll find her writing everything from product reviews to buying guides and hunting down the latest coupon codes to save you money. In her spare time, she enjoys the cinema, walking, and attempting to train her pet guinea pigs. She is yet to succeed.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.