Best 65-inch 4K TVs 2018: the best big screen TVs for any budget

65-inch 4K TVs are the easiest way to get the cinema experience at home. These titanic displays will make every other TV you’ve owned seem small. It's an exciting time for them too. 2018's models are filtering out to the shop floor, netting us brighter images and better motion handling than ever before.

There is, of course, a natural drawback to these TVs – they’re big. Really big. Get the tape measure out first.

However, don't let that dissuade you from elevating your cinematic experience. The minute you sit down to take in your favorite media on that gigantic screen, you’ll know it was worth it.

Size isn’t everything though – the best 65-inch 4K TVs boast the latest and greatest display technology – keep an eye out for any TV featuring OLED tech, which boasts contrast ratios that make blacks look perfect. Samsung even has its own (although similar) display technology with QLED. And if you’re buying a TV in 2018, you should keep in mind that the best 65-inch TVs will feature 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR.

And now that LG and other manufacturers are preparing to release their 2018 lines of TVs, there’s never been a better time to go out and buy one of the best 65-inch 4K TVs.

Anyway, it’s time to dive into the meat of the issue: which are the best 65-inch TVs? This list will guide you through eight of the best 65-inch TVs you can buy today. And, don’t go thinking that we just threw a bunch of TVs on this list willy-nilly – each TV here has been tested, reviewed and ranked by the TechRadar editorial staff – so you know they basically have to be good. So, sit back, relax, and get ready to revitalize your living room.

1. The Best 65-inch TV of the moment: LG OLED65C7

Stunning pictures at an affordable price puts OLED back on top

Screen size: 65-inch | Tuner: Freeview Play | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: OLED | Smart TV: webOS 3.5 | Curved: No | Dimensions: 57.2 x 34.4 x 8.5 inches (W x H x D)

Stunning contrast-rich pictures

Gorgeous ultra-thin design

Excellent operating system

Lacks brightness vs LCD

Standing far above the competition and sitting comfortably on the throne is the LG OLED C7, available in a 65-inch and 55-inch varieties. Compared to the previous year's LG C6, the C7 gets rid of the curved screen and leaves out 3D. Becuase apparently no-one cares about 3D anymore.

But what really makes the OLED C7 one of 2017’s most essential TVs is that it is able to deliver cutting edge TV tech at a price that finally makes OLED an affordable alternative to high-end LCD TVs. It's far cheaper than the top-end G7.

There are other OLEDs worth considering this year (see: Sony's A1E OLED or LG's B7 and W7) but when you sit down and think about just how much LG's OLED C7 offers for its price, there's just no TV this year that even comes close.

Read the full review for the 55-inch version: LG OLED C7 (OLED55C7)

This product is only available in the US and Australia at the time of this writing. UK readers: check out a fine alternative in the LG OLED65C7

2. 2018 TVs are here: Sony XBR-65X900F

Top LCD picture quality with improved HDR and motion

Screen size: 65-inches | Tuner: Freeview HD | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: Direct-lit LCD with local dimming | Smart TV: Android TV | Curved: No | Dimensions: 1,447 x 898 x 297 (W x H x D)

Excellent motion handling

Great contrast

Contentious design

Android TV can annoy

2018 series TVs are finally here. The Sony XBR-65X900F is one of the first, taking over from 2017's Sony XBR-65X900E.

Improvements include greater brightness, which improves HDR performance, and even better motion handling. You won't find smoother motion handling.

Image quality is also fantastic, with great black depth and insight. Even SD content looks good. As this is an LCD you don't quite get the perfect blacks of OLED. But it gets close as LCD can.

Like previous Sonys, the Sony XBR-65X900F uses Android TV, which can be frustrating at times. However, it does give you access to masses of apps, games and streaming services. Sound quality has improved too, although this TVs speakers won't, of course, make an action movie's explosions shake your floorboards.

In the UK this TV is known as the KD-65XF9005.

Read the full review: Sony BRAVIA XBR-65X900F

3. Older model worth a look: Panasonic TX-65DX902B

2016's best 65-inch screen still holds up

Screen size: 65-inches | Tuner: Freeview HD | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: LED | Smart TV: Custom Panasonic | Curved: Yes | Dimensions: 1,448 x 913 x 311 mm

Astoundingly vibrant 4K HDR

4K Netflix and Amazon onboard

Upscaling isn't the best

Audio could use some work

The Panasonic TX-65DX902B is a relatively old model now, but it still worth a buy if you find a refurb deal online.

It was the first Ultra HD Premium-rated TV to land in the UK, and was a real head-turner. We loved the vibrancy of its images, and the native HDR the picture performance bordered on breathtaking. The full array backlight presented problems (don't think we forgot), but we reckon the visual benefits probably outweigh content-specific backlighting issues.

Having Netflix and Amazon 4K on tap is a major plus point, and more good news is that it can also look pretty great with Full HD content, particularly Blu-ray.

Newer models tend to have even greater brightness, but considering how well it performs for its price, it may very well be the screen to convince you that HDR is the next giant quantum leap in image quality we've all been promised.

Read the full review: Panasonic TX-65DX902B

This product is only available in the UK as of this writing. US and Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Sony XBR-65X850E.

4. The best premium 65-inch TV: Sony BRAVIA A1E OLED

Sony's flagship TV from last year returned to OLED

Screen size: 65-inch | Tuner: Youview | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: OLED | Smart TV: Android TV | Curved: No | Dimensions: 1228 x 711 x 86mm (W x H x D)

Gorgeous picture quality

Innovative and excellent sound

It’s not very bright

Android TV is clunky

If you have the money to bankroll them, the 65A1E – and the A1E OLED series overall – are crowd pleasers in just about every way. Their ‘picture only’ design has been beautifully realized, managing to be simultaneously subtle and dramatic. Their vibrating screen delivers a far more powerful and effective sound performance than we’d ever thought possible.

The real stars of the show here, though, are the A1’s exquisitely detailed, contrast-rich and colorful pictures. These prove emphatically what we’ve long suspected: More brands using OLED technology can only lead to good things.

In 2018 Sony will replace the A1 with the BRAVIA A8F, but the only real difference is the stand design.

Read the full review: Sony Bravia OLED A1E

5. For bright HDR pictures: Samsung QE65Q9FAM

Turns out 1,500 nits peak brightness really brings out the best in HDR

Screen size: 65-inch | Tuner: Freeview HD | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: QLED | Smart TV: Tizen | Curved: No | Dimensions: 1450 x 829.3 x 24.9mm (W x H x D)

Fantastic color levels

Very bright screen

HDR color banding can occur

Backlight clouding can be an issue

Samsung was the first brand to introduce an HDR-compatible screen way back in 2015, but it has not rested on its haunches ever since.

It's current flagship, the QN65Q9F (QE65Q9FAM in the UK), is a perfect example of this. It ups the brightness to 1500 nits, 50% higher than the level required for UHD Premium certification, making it one of the brightest TV we've ever tested.

It also comes in sizes up to 88 inches if ou have £18,000/$20,000 to spend.

Outside of an impressive-sounding number this brightness has a real impact on the set's image quality. Detail is preserved in even the brightest areas of the image, and colors are exceptionally vivid and bright. That means even non-HDR content looks fantastic thanks to Samsung's SDR upscaling technology.

No TV is perfect, and the Q9F can occasionally suffer from some backlight clouding around bright objects and some settings cause color striping in HDR colors, but in all other respects this is one of the best televisions you can buy.

Read the full review: Samsung Q9F QLED TV

6. For the cinephile in your life: Sony XBR-65Z9D

Don't forget about Sony's 2016 flagship 65-inch screen

Screen size: 65-inch | Tuner: Freeview HD and FreeSat HD | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: LCD with direct LED lighting and local dimming | Smart TV: Android | Curved: No | Dimensions: 1462 x 847 x 78mm (W x H x D)

Brilliant SDR picture quality

Ground-breaking backlight

Limited effective viewing angle

At its launch in 2016 the Sony XBR-65Z9D had an eye-watering price. But nowadays the cost is much less terrifying. It's barely even scary.

In fact, it might just be the holy grail of television for 2016: a TV able to combine the extreme, high dynamic range-friendly brightness of LCD technology with a 600 LED backlight arrangement capable of getting LCD closer than ever before to the stunning light control you get with OLED technology.

If all that wasn't enough, the 65Z9D also sports the ‘X1 Extreme’ video processing system and the latest version of Sony’s reliable Triluminos wide color technology for unlocking the extended color spectrums associated with HDR sources – a must-have if you want to get the most from your movie collection.

Like other top Sonys, viewing angles are somewhat limited. But if your living room is arranged around your TV, that may not be a problem.

Read the full review: Sony XBR-65Z9D

This product is only available in the US and UK at the time of this writing. Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Samsung QE65Q9FAM

7. The best entry-level OLED: LG OLED65B7

LG's entry level OLEDs continue to impress

Screen size: 65-inch | Tuner: Freeview Play, Freeview Satellite | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: OLED | Smart TV: webOS 3.5 | Curved: No | Dimensions: 57.1 x 34.7 x 8.9 inches (W x H x D)

Excellent all-round image quality

Complete HDR support

No Dolby Atmos passthrough

Mediocre onboard audio

LG's 'B' line of OLEDs has consistently offered a great entry point into the display technology without compromising on what makes it so exciting.

And the B7 series is no different.

Contained within the TVs is exactly the same panel and processor that powers the more expensive C7, E7 and yes even the W7 LG televisions, which means an exceptional bump over last year's OLED panels at a much lower price.

So where has LG saved the money? In a word, sound. The B7's downward firing speakers are the worst all the company's OLED TVs.

If you already have your own speaker setup, though, the B7 is a fantastic entryway into a piece of TV tech that still feels futuristic in 2018.

Read the full review of the 55-inch vesion: LG OLED C7 (OLED55C7)

8. For lower budgets: Sony XBR-65X850E

A 4K HDR TV that won't destroy your savings

Screen size: 65-inch | Tuner: FreeView HD | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: LCD | Smart TV: Android TV | Curved: No | Dimensions: 1,454 x 905 x 266 mm

Great value

Good HDR pictures

HDR isn’t very bright

Android TV is frustrating

By introducing its exceptional X1 video processor further down its TV range than ever before and being brave enough to dial down the brightness a bit to deliver a more even, immersive backlight experience, Sony's struck mid-range gold with the XBR-65X850E (KD-65XE8596 in the UK).

While not the brightest or most colorful TV on the list, the simple fact is few TVs we’ve seen in recent times have balanced price, contrast, brightness and color quite so all-round effectively as the 65X850E.

All that said, if you're looking for a great TV that doesn't destroy the bank account, Sony's X850E 65-inch star is a clear winner.

Read the full review: Sony XBR-65X850E

This product is only available in the US and Australia at the time of this writing. UK readers: check out a fine alternative in the Samsung QE65Q9FAM