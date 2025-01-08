Panasonic announces its 2025 TV lineup, led by a brighter flagship OLED TV with a new Prime Video Calibrated Mode

Panasonic reveals its 2025 TV lineup

The range is headlined by the flagship Z95B OLED TV

The lineup includes the W95B mini-LED and W70B LED TVs

Panasonic has revealed its 2025 TV lineup at CES 2025. The reveal consists of three TVs – the flagship Z95B, the W95B mini-LED, and the W70B, a more entry-level LED TV. There is currently no pricing info or release dates for these models.

The Panasonic Z95B, successor to the Panasonic Z95A, one of 2024's best OLED TVs, is the flagship set in the 2025 lineup. It will use a new 'Primary RGB Tandem Panel' instead of the micro-lens array (MLA) OLED panel used in its predecessor, which Panasonic says will result in higher brightness, better detail and greater color volume.

The Panasonic W95B will have an improved mini-LED panel with up to 2.5x more dimming zones compared to last year's W95A, which will result in improved contrast and better black levels.

The entry-level Panasonic LED series will support HDR10+ (decode only), HDR10 and HLG formats and will have a slim-bezel design.

All three sets use Fire TV as their smart TV platform. Both the Z95B and W95B will feature a new Prime Video Calibrated Mode, a picture mode optimized for watching Amazon Prime Video content, as well as Calman and ISF calibration tools to fine-tune picture settings, a first for a Fire TV model. In the US, both the Z95B and W95B will also feature an ATSC 3.0 NEXTGEN TV tuner for broadcast TV.

The Z95B and W95B will be available in both the US and the UK, while the W70B will be available in the US only. Scroll down for more detailed information on each TV.

Panasonic Z95B OLED TV

The Panasonic Z95B on display at CES 2025 (Image credit: Future)

The Panasonic Z95B will be available in 55, 65 and 77-inch sizes, with the smallest and largest models available for the first time in the US (the Z95A was only available in a 65-inch size last year).

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Z95B's biggest upgrade over its predecessor, the Z95A, is a new quad-layer Primary RGB Tandem Panel, which is coupled with Panasonic's own ThermalFlow cooling system. Panasonic says this will make the Z95B bolder, brighter, more colorful and more detail-rich than the Z95A.

The new panel is in place of the micro-lens-array(MLA) OLED panel used in the Z95A, as well as the LG G4. It's not officially confirmed whether this quad-layer panel is the same 'four-stack' panel set to feature in the LG M5 and G5 OLEDs, but this seems likely.

The Z95B features an HCX Pro AI Processor MK II, which will support both Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ HDR formats. There is also a Precision Detail feature, designed to "unlock more from Dolby Vision content".

The Z95B's built-in speaker system has been re-designed to allow for a wider soundstage and improved processing for spatial audio. It will support Dolby Atmos audio format as well. If its speaker system is anything like the Z95A's, which was arguably the best TV for sound released in 2024, we have high hopes.

The Z95B supports gaming features you'd expect to find on the best gaming TVs, including 4K 144Hz, VRR (AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync), ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming, as well as a True Game Mode.

Panasonic W95B mini-LED TV

(Image credit: Panasonic)

The Panasonic W95B is the mini-LED entry in Panasonic's 2025 TV lineup. It will be available in 55, 65, 75 and 85-inch sizes in both the US and UK.

The W95B features a mini-LED panel that will deliver enhanced contrast, better black levels and better detail than previous mini-LED models, according to Panasonic. With 2.5x more local dimming zones than the W95A (this depends on screen size), the W95B promises better backlight control, resulting in an overall better picture.

The W95B will feature the same HCX Pro AI Processor MKII found in the Z95B. It will support Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ formats, along with a Precision Detail feature that "unlocks more from Dolby Vision content".

The W95B is also well suited for gaming, with 4K 144Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming, which is also supported at 144Hz.

The W95B's built-in sound system has yet to be confirmed, but we do there is a 20W subwoofer included.

Panasonic W70B LED TV

(Image credit: Panasonic)

The Panasonic W70B will be available in the US in 43, 50, 55, 65, 70, 75 and 85-inch sizes.

The W70B uses an LED panel and supports 4K HDR formats including HDR10+ (though this is decoded), HDR10 and HLG. It will also feature MEMC for fast-paced images and sports viewing.

There are four HDMI ports for connectivity, though there is no confirmation as to whether any of these will support HDMI 2.1 for gaming.

The W70B will feature voice control as part of Fire TV, which can be exectuted using the Alexa voice remote.

You might also like

We’re covering all of the latest CES news from the show as it happens. Stick with us for the big stories on everything from 8K TVs and foldable displays to new phones, laptops, smart home gadgets, and the latest in AI.