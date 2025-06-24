LG G5 OLED TV's screen for cheaper than the LG C5? Philips’ 2025 OLED range is more affordable – and it has 2 top features LG doesn't

From OLED_EX to META 3.0 OLED panels

3 or 4-sided Ambilight, depending on model

Inbuilt Bowers & Wilkins speakers

Fancy getting a TV with the same panel as an LG G5 for less cash, and with Ambilight smart lighting and B&W audio? Then you're going to love the latest announcement from Philips.

The company has detailed the recommended retail prices for its 2025 OLED TVs in the UK and in Europe (thank you, FlatpanelsHD) and to say they're aggressively priced would be an understatement.

That's particularly true in the UK, where its OLED760 range starts at just £1,200 (which is around $1,635 or AU$2,510, although those are guesses based on the UK pricing, rather than anything official) for the 55 inches and where the range-topping OLED+950 is a very reasonable £3,400, for the 77-inch model.

Philips 2025 OLED TVs: pricing and key features

Let's start with the most affordable models: the Philips OLED760. Each TV has an enhanced OLED_EX panel with 1,000 nits of peak brightness, the seventh generation of the P5 AI processor, Titan OS with Game Bar 2.0 and Ambilight on the top and sides. I love Ambilight, especially for gaming, and it's much easier to have it inside your TV than to do what I did and stick a lightstrip to the back of it.

The OLED760 range goes on sale in late June and the prices are:

55” launch price £1,199

65” launch price £1,499

77” launch price £1,999

Ambilight is - literally - brilliant. The 2025 TVs have three- or four-sided Ambilight built-in (Image credit: Philips TV)

Next up there's the OLED810. This time the OLED_EX panels deliver up to 1,500 nits, the P5 AI processor is ninth-generation and there's an integrated 70W sound system with rear-mounted subwoofer. Once again these are three-sided Ambilight TVs. Availability is the end of June and there's just one size for now, the 77-inch at £2,199.

The Philips OLED+910 has LG's META 3.0 OLED with RGB Tandem panel delivering a whopping 3,700 nits peak, a 9th-gen P5 AI processor, Ambilight on four sides and an 81W Bowers & Wilkins 3.1 sound system. It's a real rival to the LG G5 and when it goes on sale in September 2025 the prices will be:

65” launch price £2,199

77” launch price £3,339

And finally there's the flagship OLED+950. Once again it's a META 3.0 OLED and RGB Tandem panel peaking at 3,700 nits; Ambilight is four-sided and the sound system is a 70W 2.1 setup with rear-mounted sub. That's coming in October 2025, will be exclusive to Richer Sounds, and the prices are:

65” launch price £2,799

77” launch price £3,399

That's the OLEDs taken care of. There will also be new Ambilight MLED TVs, which use miniLED and start at £1,099 for 75 inches, and there will also be QLEDs starting at just £369 for 43 inches and rising to a still-cheap £1,349 for 85 inches.

With the exception of the Richer Sounds exclusive OLED models, all of these TVs will be a vailable from Amazon, Currys and Richer Sounds; the QLEDs will also be available from Argos and the OLEDs from AO.