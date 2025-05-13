LG's cheapest OLED TV for 2025 is now available to order, but not all sizes are available just yet

The LG B5 is available to order now in the UK and US

UK retailers are listing the 55, 65 and 77-inch versions

US options are just the 77 and 83-inch at the time of writing

The LG B5 is LG's most affordable 2025 OLED, and it's now available to buy – but some models are still to turn up on US retailers' virtual and actual shelves.

In the UK, retailers are offering the LG B5 in 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch and 77-inch versions for £1,399, £1,699, £2,499 and £3,499 respectively.

However in the US, LG US and Best Buy are only currently offering the 77-inch and 83-inch models. They're $2,999 and $4,499. LG has officially said that the 55-inch and 65-inch should also be available, but we're not seeing any sign of them so far in the US (though they're available in Canada).

But we can probably assume the other sizes are coming imminently to the US – just not quite as imminently as the big sizes.

One of the key differences between the B5 and the C5 (pictured) is that the C5 has a better OLED panel. (Image credit: Future)

Is the LG B5 a good budget OLED to buy?

The LG B5 is the entry-level model in LG's 2025 OLED TV range, and there are some important differences between it and the mid-range LG C5 (which we gave five stars to in our LG C5 review).

First of all, there are no 42-inch or 48-inch models in the US, though the UK gets a 48-inch model; if you want those sizes in the US, you'll need the C5 (or the 48-inch LG B4 is still around for now).

The most important difference is in the panels. The C5 has LG's Evo panel, which is solidly bright for a mid-range OLED; the B5 makes do with a more basic which we'd expect to be less eye-popping. We're not expecting much of a brightness boost over the B4 (if any), and we measured as being nearly half as bright as the LG C5.

Both the B5 and the C5 run webOS 25, with all the obligatory apps. But the C5 has a more powerful processor – the Alpha 9 Gen 8 – while the B5 has the Alpha 8 Gen 2.

It runs at up to 120Hz compared to the C5's 144Hz, which will only make a difference if you're a PC gamer. Better news for gamers, though, is that the B5 has four HDMI 2.1 inputs all supporting 4K 120Hz with variable refresh rate.

We'll be assessing the LG B5 for inclusion in our list of the best OLED TVs with a full review soon.