When might Marvel release The Fantastic Four: First Steps on Disney+?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps won't walk onto Disney+ until late 2025, in my view

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is out now in theaters. Regardless of whether you plan on seeing it on the biggest screen possible, though, you might be wondering when it'll available on Disney+.

In short: The Fantastic Four: First Steps doesn't have a Disney+ release date yet. However, based on the launch dates of previous Marvel movies on the streamer, we can guess when it'll land on one of the world's best streaming services.

Below, I'll predict when First Steps will join Disney+'s movie library. I'll also provide more information on the iconic quartet's latest big-screen offering, so make sure you read to the end of this article. Before you scroll on, though, check out my review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps to see what I thought about it.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps won't be stretching its limbs on Disney+ just yet

At the time of publication, First Steps doesn't have an official Disney+ launch date. It only landed in cinemas worldwide on July 25, so it'll be a few months before it gets the greenlight to join Disney's primary streaming platform

It'll be a while before the first Marvel Phase 6 movie is added to Disney+'s back catalog, too. Thunderbolts*, which launched in theaters on May 2, still hasn't been released on the service, either – check out my Thunderbolts* on Disney+ article to learn when it may do so.

Nonetheless, that won't prevent me from speculating on First Steps' streaming release. Usually, Marvel releases its new movies on Disney+ around three months after their theatrical debut. With The Fantastic Four's fourth film – the first set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), mind you – only just arriving in theaters, it won't join our new Disney+ movies guide until late October at the earliest.

That said, I think we're in for a slightly longer wait. Deadpool and Wolverine, the only MCU film released in 2024, launched in theaters on July 26 but didn't come to Disney+ until November 12. If First Steps performs as well as the aforementioned comic book movie, I expect Marvel to delay its Disney+ launch until mid-November, too.

My guess? It'll do so on November 11 or 18, i.e. a week or two before US Thanksgiving and a few weeks after Marvel Zombies, the penultimate MCU TV show of 2025, has ended.

Can I rent or buy The Fantastic Four: First Steps on any other streaming services?

The Fantastic Four's latest big-screen outing won't be visible on other streamers for a while, either

Not yet, though that could change in a couple of months.

Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* landed on premium video on demand (PVOD) platforms and digital stores around eight weeks after their theatrical releases. It's possible, then, that First Steps could follow in their footsteps and be made available on Prime Video, Apple TV, and YouTube sometime in September. I'll update this section once I know more.

What is the runtime for The Fantastic Four: First Steps?

Flame one! First Steps' runtime isn't too long

One of the best Marvel movies (of recent years, anyway) clocks in at just under two hours. Indeed, its official runtime is one hour and 54 minutes.

That includes its end credits sequence, and mid- and post-credits scenes (read my The Fantastic Four: First Steps ending explained piece for more details on those end credit stingers). In summary: First Steps is one of the shortest MCU movies of all-time.

Where can I learn more about The Fantastic Four: First Steps before I watch it?

Here's The Thing – and all of the things you need to know about the first MCU Phase 6 film

For more information on the final MCU film of the year, read my definitive guide on The Fantastic Four: First Steps. You can also learn more about which actors appear in it by checking out my cast and character guide on The Fantastic Four: First Steps.