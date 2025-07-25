When might Marvel release The Fantastic Four: First Steps on Disney+?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is out now in theaters. Regardless of whether you plan on seeing it on the biggest screen possible, though, you might be wondering when it'll available on Disney+.
In short: The Fantastic Four: First Steps doesn't have a Disney+ release date yet. However, based on the launch dates of previous Marvel movies on the streamer, we can guess when it'll land on one of the world's best streaming services.
Below, I'll predict when First Steps will join Disney+'s movie library. I'll also provide more information on the iconic quartet's latest big-screen offering, so make sure you read to the end of this article. Before you scroll on, though, check out my review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps to see what I thought about it.
The Fantastic Four: First Steps Disney+ release date prediction
At the time of publication, First Steps doesn't have an official Disney+ launch date. It only landed in cinemas worldwide on July 25, so it'll be a few months before it gets the greenlight to join Disney's primary streaming platform
It'll be a while before the first Marvel Phase 6 movie is added to Disney+'s back catalog, too. Thunderbolts*, which launched in theaters on May 2, still hasn't been released on the service, either – check out my Thunderbolts* on Disney+ article to learn when it may do so.
Nonetheless, that won't prevent me from speculating on First Steps' streaming release. Usually, Marvel releases its new movies on Disney+ around three months after their theatrical debut. With The Fantastic Four's fourth film – the first set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), mind you – only just arriving in theaters, it won't join our new Disney+ movies guide until late October at the earliest.
That said, I think we're in for a slightly longer wait. Deadpool and Wolverine, the only MCU film released in 2024, launched in theaters on July 26 but didn't come to Disney+ until November 12. If First Steps performs as well as the aforementioned comic book movie, I expect Marvel to delay its Disney+ launch until mid-November, too.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
My guess? It'll do so on November 11 or 18, i.e. a week or two before US Thanksgiving and a few weeks after Marvel Zombies, the penultimate MCU TV show of 2025, has ended.
Can I rent or buy The Fantastic Four: First Steps on any other streaming services?
Not yet, though that could change in a couple of months.
Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* landed on premium video on demand (PVOD) platforms and digital stores around eight weeks after their theatrical releases. It's possible, then, that First Steps could follow in their footsteps and be made available on Prime Video, Apple TV, and YouTube sometime in September. I'll update this section once I know more.
What is the runtime for The Fantastic Four: First Steps?
One of the best Marvel movies (of recent years, anyway) clocks in at just under two hours. Indeed, its official runtime is one hour and 54 minutes.
That includes its end credits sequence, and mid- and post-credits scenes (read my The Fantastic Four: First Steps ending explained piece for more details on those end credit stingers). In summary: First Steps is one of the shortest MCU movies of all-time.
Where can I learn more about The Fantastic Four: First Steps before I watch it?
For more information on the final MCU film of the year, read my definitive guide on The Fantastic Four: First Steps. You can also learn more about which actors appear in it by checking out my cast and character guide on The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
You might also like
As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.
An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.
Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across. Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.