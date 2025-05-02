When might Marvel's Thunderbolts* movie come out on Disney+?

Marvel's Thunderbolts* movie has stormed into theaters worldwide, and, whether or not you plan on seeing it on a big screen near you, I suspect you'll want to know when it'll come to Disney+.
Well, the short answer is that the second Marvel film of 2025 doesn't have a streaming release date yet. That won't stop me speculating on when it might land on Disney's primary streaming platform, though, which I'll do shortly.
That's not all. Below, I'll also provide more information on what you need to know about Thunderbolts*, including its runtime and end-credits scenes. Before you proceed, though, make sure you read my Thunderbolts* review to see if it's worth watching in your local cinema and/or at home.
Does Thunderbolts* have a Disney+ release date yet?
No. As I mentioned, Thunderbolts* doesn't have a confirmed Disney+ launch date yet, and it'll be a while before the Marvel Phase 5 movie makes its debut on one of the world's best streaming services.
On average, it takes three months for Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films to be added to the Disney+ movie library. Indeed, at the time of publication, the most recent MCU flick – Captain America: Brave New World, which flew into theaters on February 14 – still isn't out on the service.
With Thunderbolts* only launching in multiplexes and local theaters globally in early May, it'll probably be August before the Florence Pugh-fronted team-up film lands on Disney+. For now, your only option is to watch it on the big screen.
As for my prediction of when it'll be available to enjoy in the comfort of your own home, I think Thunderbolts* will make its Disney+ bow on Wednesday, August 6.
That's a whole week after Ironheart, the final MCU Phase 5 project, will have ended. And, with new Disney+ movies usually releasing on the platform midweek, the aforementioned date seems like a solid guess to me.
What is the runtime of Thunderbolts*?
Thunderbolts* has a runtime of two hours and six minutes.
That includes its end credits crawl, which you should definitely sit through to fully appreciate the sheer amount of people who worked on one of the best Marvel movies of the Phase 5 era.
Does Thunderbolts* have a mid- and/or post-credits scene?
Yes! Thunderbolts* has a mid-credits scene and a post-credits stinger. Where the MCU's future is concerned, the latter is far more important than the former but, in my view, they're both worth watching for different reasons.
Want more details on what is shown? My Thunderbolts* ending explained piece is packed with more information about those scenes, as well as plenty of speculation about what the film's end-credits scene means for the next two MCU movies – those being The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Avengers: Doomsday.
