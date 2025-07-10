- Filming has wrapped on Daredevil: Born Again season 2
- Its showrunner and stunt co-ordinator confirmed the news on social media
- The Marvel TV show is slated to return on Disney+ in early 2026
Hear that, Marvel fans? It's the unexpected sound of filming wrapping on Daredevil: Born Again season 2.
Taking to Instagram today (July 10), showrunner Dario Scardapane and stunt co-ordinator Philip Silvera confirmed principal photography had concluded on the show's second season. That means it took just four months to shoot the Disney+ series' next entry.
Of course, there's plenty more work to be done on Daredevil: Born Again's sophomore chapter before it debuts on one of the world's best streaming services. Nevertheless, it's a remarkably quick turnaround for this season's round of filming and indicates it'll be ready to air sometime in early 2026.
We already know that Daredevil's standalone show will launch on Disney+ in the first few months of next year, too. Posting on Instagram in mid-April, Scardapane confirmed it'll be with us in March 2026. Let's hope that's still the case and it doesn't suffer the same fate as other Marvel projects, such as Avengers: Doomsday, whose release date was recently pushed back seven months to December 2026.
What do we know so far about Daredevil: Born Again season 2?
Aside from its seemingly concrete release window, we've learned other tidbits about one of the best Disney+ shows' second installment since Born Again season 1 ended.
The headline news is that season 2 will feature the return of Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones. Like Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Ritter's fan-favorite portrayal of the heavy drinking, hard-hitting private investigator was a fixture of the Marvel TV shows that originally aired on Netflix. The pair even shared screen time in The Defenders, a street-level team-up miniseries whose biggest highlight was the natural rapport between Cox and Ritter. Unsurprisingly, then, fans can't wait to see the duo reunite and fire more humor-laced barbs at each other in the Marvel Phase 6 project.
That casting news aside, we know season 2 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) TV Original will comprise eight episodes and should pick up immediately after last season's finale. Refresh your memory on that front by reading my Daredevil: Born Again season 1 ending explained piece and then check out my ultimate guide on Daredevil: Born Again season 2 for more on what to expect from cast and plot perspectives.
