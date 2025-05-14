Jessica Jones is back – Krysten Ritter’s hard-hitting PI joins Daredevil: Born Again season two

Jessica Jones is making a comeback in Daredevil: Born Again season two

Krysten Ritter has confirmed she's returning as the character she introduced on Netflix in 2015

Ritter alluded to "much more in store" for the character

Talking about Daredevil: Born Again season two alongside Charlie Cox at the Disney Upfront presentation, Krysten Ritter has officially announced her return as Jessica Jones.

According to Variety, Ritter said, “It’s so great to be back… I’m so excited to bring back this iconic character, and without giving too much away, there is much more in store for Jessica Jones. This is going to be an incredible season!”

When Netflix canceled its Marvel TV series, and Disney Plus resurrecting some of the characters, it was probably just a matter of time before the Defenders found a new home.

Charlie Cox's Daredevil was the first – returning as "a really good lawyer" in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, Vincent D’Onofrio's Kingpin appeared in Hawkeye and everyone was delighted to see the reintroduction of Jon Bernthal's The Punisher in season one of Daredevil: Born Again.

And now, it’s exciting to know that Ritter’s Jessica Jones will continue the fight alongside Daredevil after The Defenders ended on Netflix.

That said, we don’t know exactly what her role is going to be in season two. It could well be a small one, but Ritter hinting that there’s “much more in store” for her character lends gravity to this announcement. And, as we saw in The Defenders, the two characters align well, so it makes sense for the two to pair up again.

The nine-episode first season wrapped up in April on Disney Plus and we’re yet to find out when the second season will release – but here's everything we know about Daredevil: Born Again season two.

Why Jessica Jones' return is a smart move for Disney

While I'm excited to see the return of Jessica Jones, it also makes sense from a financial standpoint for Disney because it might well be cheaper. A series centered on a grounded investigator with super strength – but not Hulk-level strength – should be much cheaper to make than the stunt-heavy Daredevil.

Sure, Disney doesn't necessarily need to pinch pennies; however, Andor – which will complete its second and final season this week – was originally slated for four or five seasons and I find it hard to believe its reported $645 million cost had nothing to do with it.

I am, of course, speculating and we really don't know what the future holds for Jessica Jones, but Ritter is a great actor, and I personally rank Jessica Jones just behind The Punisher. Even my parents, who wouldn’t touch a Marvel movie with a 10-foot pole, enjoyed the latter when it was on Netflix.

If Disney can take lesser-known characters like Jessica Jones, get good actors to play them and create grittier, realistic stories with some superpowers sprinkled in, it could be a successful show that might cost closer to $100 million. Unlike The Acolyte, which despite a promising premise, suffered from weak writing and performances that held it back.

We don’t yet know if Mike Colter (Luke Cage) or Finn Jones (Iron Fist) will join the MCU in the future. I'd be interested to see how they'd play in these new-look series – but, for now, I’m excited to see my favorite alcohol-loving, super-strong detective back in action. Teaming up with Daredevil is just a bonus.