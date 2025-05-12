What is the release date and time for Star Wars: Andor season 2 episodes 10 to 12 on Disney+?

It's almost time to say goodbye to Andor. The critically-acclaimed and Emmy-nominated TV series will end this week once its final three episodes landing on Disney+. Sad faces all around.
The best Star Wars show ever made promises to go out with a bang, though. Indeed, while Andor season 2's final act will directly lead into Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, there are plenty of loose threads to tie up before its final end credits sequence.
So, if you're preparing to bid adieu to Andor and want to known its last few chapters will be released, I've got you covered. Below, I'll tell you when they'll launch in the US, UK, and Australia – that way, you won't miss when they're released.
What time will Andor season 2 episodes 10 to 12 come out in the US?
US audiences can tune into Disney+, aka one of the world's best streaming services, on Tuesday, May 13 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET to watch Andor's last three episodes.
When can I watch Andor season 2's final three episodes in the UK?
One of Lucasfilm's highest-rated projects will return on Disney+ UK on Wednesday, May 13 at 2am BST.
As I've said in previous articles of this ilk, you'll want to mute certain hashtags or words relating to Andor on social media if you can't watch them until the evening of May 13. That way, you won't have its biggest surprises ruined for you ahead of time.
What is the release date for episodes 10 to 12 of Andor season 2 in Australia?
One of the best Disney+ shows' final few installments will be available to stream Down Under on Wednesday, May 13 at 11am AEST.
Like your UK counterparts, you might want to stay off social media and/or mute particular hashtags and words. Otherwise, one of 2025's new Star Wars TV shows' best or most shocking moments will be spoiled for you online.
