When does Doctor Who season 2 episode 6 come out on Disney+ and BBC One?

The Doctor and Bel return for their latest adventure very soon

Doctor Who season 2 – that's season 15, for those of you who've been watching the sci-fi show's revival since 2005 – is entering the home straight. Three episodes remain of the iconic series' latest installment, so I'm certain you'll want to know when its next episode will air.

Below, I'll tell you when season 2 episode 6, titled 'The Interstellar Song Contest', will be released. Towards the end of this article you'll also find a full release schedule for Doctor Who's latest season, which provides more information on when its penultimate and final entries will be released.

One final note before we begin: this article primarily focuses on Doctor Who's availability in the US, UK, and Australia. However, Whovians who live elsewhere can use the dates and times listed below to work out when episode 6 arrives where they're based.

With that housekeeping out of the way, let's fire up the TARDIS and dive in.

PREVIEW: The Doctor and Belinda Arrive at the Interstellar Song Contest | Doctor Who - YouTube Watch On

Season 2's next entry will make its US debut on Saturday, May 17 at 12am PT / 3am ET. Just like every other episode of the Ncuti Gatwa era, it'll be available to stream on Disney+, aka one of the world's best streaming services.

When can I watch Doctor Who season 15 episode 6 in the UK?

Douze points! 🤩🎤 A sneak peak at THE INTERSTELLAR SONG CONTEST, streaming this Saturday 17th May on @BBCiPlayer in the UK and @DisneyPlus where available. pic.twitter.com/xrY8h3PgSoMay 12, 2025

The 15th Doctor and Bel's next adventure will air on BBC iPlayer at 8am BST on Saturday, May 17.

For those of you who prefer to watch it of an evening via terrestrial channel means, 'The Interstellar Song Contest' will also be available to catch at 7:10pm BST on the same day.

As always, you can tune into BBC One to get your Whovian fix, but be sure to stay off social media until episode 6's end credits roll, otherwise you'll have its biggest surprises ruined ahead of time.

What is the launch time for Doctor Who season 2's sixth episode in Australia?

Ryland Clark will appear in the next episode of Doctor Who (Image credit: Bad Wolf Studios/BBC/Disney+)

Doctor Who season 2's third-to-last chapter will land Down Under on Saturday, May 17 at 5pm AEST.

Like your US counterparts, one of the best Disney+ shows' next episode will be available on, well, Disney+.

Doctor Who season 2 full episode release schedule

Stop hanging around, Doctor, and tell us when episode 7 will be released! (Image credit: Bad Wolf Studios/BBC/Disney+)

Surprising no-one, there are only two more episodes left of season 2 after this one. Read on to learn when they'll be released where you live.

Doctor Who season 2 episode 6 – Saturday, May 17

Doctor Who season 2 episode 7 – Saturday, May 24

Doctor Who season 2 episode 8 – Saturday, May 31