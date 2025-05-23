What is the release date and time for The Last of Us season 2 episode 7?

You don't need to tune into a walkie-talkie to find out when season 2's final episode will air

It's hard to believe that almost seven weeks have passed since The Last of Us season 2 made its debut. But, with its finale set to be released very soon, it's nearly time to bid farewell to the dystopian survival drama once more.

So, when will the seventh chapter of The Last of Us' latest season be with us? Below, I'll tell you when the hugely popular HBO TV Original's next entry will come out. I'll also reveal where you can stream it in the nations with the biggest audiences.

What time can I watch The Last of Us season 2 finale?

The Last of Us Season 2 | Episode 7 Preview | Max - YouTube Watch On

Depending on where you live, The Last of Us TV show's forthcoming episode will arrive on different dates and at different times.

Here's when you can stream it in the US, UK, and Australia, and some other nations (NB: if your country isn't listed below, you can use the following launch times to work out when you can watch it):

US – Sunday, May 25 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

Where can I watch The Last of Us season 2's final episode?

If I ever were to lose you… #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/1lgtQ2hxDsMay 20, 2025

In some cases, one of the best Max shows is unsurprisingly going to be released on Max.

However, one of the world's best streaming services isn't available worldwide. If you live in a region where you can't access the soon-to-be rechristened HBO Max, fear not, because HBO's live-action adaptation of Naughty Dog's hugely successful video game franchise is available on a variety of other platforms.

Read on to find out where you can stream it:

US – HBO and Max

