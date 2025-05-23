What is the release date and time for The Last of Us season 2 episode 7?

It's hard to believe that almost seven weeks have passed since The Last of Us season 2 made its debut. But, with its finale set to be released very soon, it's nearly time to bid farewell to the dystopian survival drama once more.
So, when will the seventh chapter of The Last of Us' latest season be with us? Below, I'll tell you when the hugely popular HBO TV Original's next entry will come out. I'll also reveal where you can stream it in the nations with the biggest audiences.
What time can I watch The Last of Us season 2 finale?
Depending on where you live, The Last of Us TV show's forthcoming episode will arrive on different dates and at different times.
Here's when you can stream it in the US, UK, and Australia, and some other nations (NB: if your country isn't listed below, you can use the following launch times to work out when you can watch it):
- US – Sunday, May 25 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
- Canada – Sunday, May 25 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
- Brazil – Sunday, May 25 at 10pm BRT
- UK – Monday, May 26 at 2am BST
- India – Monday, May 26 at 6:30am IST
- Singapore – Monday, May 26 at 9am SGT
- Japan – Monday, May 26 at 10am JST
- Australia – Monday, May 26 at 11am AEST
- New Zealand – Monday, May 26 at 1pm NZST
Where can I watch The Last of Us season 2's final episode?
In some cases, one of the best Max shows is unsurprisingly going to be released on Max.
However, one of the world's best streaming services isn't available worldwide. If you live in a region where you can't access the soon-to-be rechristened HBO Max, fear not, because HBO's live-action adaptation of Naughty Dog's hugely successful video game franchise is available on a variety of other platforms.
Read on to find out where you can stream it:
- US – HBO and Max
- UK – Sky and Now TV
- Australia – Max and Foxtel
- Canada – Crave
- Brazil – Max
- India – JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar
- Singapore – Max
- Japan – U-Next and Max
- New Zealand – Neon
