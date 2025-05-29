What is the release date and time for Doctor Who season 2 episode 8 on Disney+ and BBC One?

It's almost time to bid farewell to The Doctor once more.
The final episode of Doctor Who season 2 (that's season 15 for anyone who's watched it since the show's 2005 revival) will be with us very soon. And, whether or not you believe the rumors that it'll be Ncuti Gatwa's last hurrah as the 15th Doctor, you won't want to miss what happens in this season's finale.
So, when will 'The Reality War' be released? Below, I'll tell you when and where you can watch Doctor Who's next episode. Set those co-ordinates for Earth via the TARDIS, everyone, and let's travel through time and space to find out more.
What time can I watch the Doctor Who season 2 finale?
'The Reality War' will be available to stream on Disney+ (internationally) and BBC One/BBC iPlayer (UK only) on Saturday, May 31.
As for the actual time that one of the best Disney+ shows' next chapter be released on these services, check out the list below to see when it'll launch in your country (NB: if your nation isn't mentioned below, use one of the listed times to work out when you can stream it in your region).
- US – 12am PT / 3am ET
- UK – 8am BST (BBC iPlayer) / 7pm BST (BBC One)
- Australia – 5pm AEST
- Canada – 12am PT / 3am ET
- Brazil – 4am BRT
- India – 12:30pm IST
- New Zealand – 7pm NZST
- Japan – 4pm JST
- Singapore – 3pm SGT
Where will Doctor Who season 2 episode 8 be available to watch?
In less than a week, THE REALITY WAR begins... 💥 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/JFjKsmPkPLMay 26, 2025
As I mentioned above, UK viewers can tune into BBC iPlayer and BBC One to see if The Doctor, Bel, Ruby, and numerous other heroes can save the day. If you can't watch 'The Reality War' until it airs on BBC One, I'd recommend staying off social media, and/or muting certain words and hashtags, so nobody spoils its biggest moments for you ahead of time.
Meanwhile, the rest of the world can watch it on Disney+, aka one of the world's best streaming services.
