What is the release date and time for Doctor Who season 2 episode 8 on Disney+ and BBC One?

How will The Doctor get out of this messy situation?

It's almost time to bid farewell to The Doctor once more.

The final episode of Doctor Who season 2 (that's season 15 for anyone who's watched it since the show's 2005 revival) will be with us very soon. And, whether or not you believe the rumors that it'll be Ncuti Gatwa's last hurrah as the 15th Doctor, you won't want to miss what happens in this season's finale.

So, when will 'The Reality War' be released? Below, I'll tell you when and where you can watch Doctor Who's next episode. Set those co-ordinates for Earth via the TARDIS, everyone, and let's travel through time and space to find out more.

What time can I watch the Doctor Who season 2 finale?

NEXT TIME: Let Battle Commence | The Reality War | Season 2 Finale Trailer | Doctor Who - YouTube Watch On

'The Reality War' will be available to stream on Disney+ (internationally) and BBC One/BBC iPlayer (UK only) on Saturday, May 31.

As for the actual time that one of the best Disney+ shows' next chapter be released on these services, check out the list below to see when it'll launch in your country (NB: if your nation isn't mentioned below, use one of the listed times to work out when you can stream it in your region).

US – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET UK – 8am BST (BBC iPlayer) / 7pm BST (BBC One)

– 8am BST (BBC iPlayer) / 7pm BST (BBC One) Australia – 5pm AEST

– 5pm AEST Canada – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET Brazil – 4am BRT

– 4am BRT India – 12:30pm IST

– 12:30pm IST New Zealand – 7pm NZST

– 7pm NZST Japan – 4pm JST

– 4pm JST Singapore – 3pm SGT

Where will Doctor Who season 2 episode 8 be available to watch?

In less than a week, THE REALITY WAR begins... 💥 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/JFjKsmPkPLMay 26, 2025

As I mentioned above, UK viewers can tune into BBC iPlayer and BBC One to see if The Doctor, Bel, Ruby, and numerous other heroes can save the day. If you can't watch 'The Reality War' until it airs on BBC One, I'd recommend staying off social media, and/or muting certain words and hashtags, so nobody spoils its biggest moments for you ahead of time.

Meanwhile, the rest of the world can watch it on Disney+, aka one of the world's best streaming services.

