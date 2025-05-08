What is the release date and time for Doctor Who season 2 episode 5 on Disney+ and BBC One?

We're officially at the midpoint of Doctor Who season 2. Indeed, four episodes of the sci-fi show's latest installment have aired so far, so there are another four to go.
"But when will episode 5 of Doctor Who's latest season be available to watch?" I hear you cry. Worry not, for I'm here to tell you when and where you can stream it in the US, UK, and Australia.
You'll also find a full release schedule for the remaining entries below, so you can schedule your weekend plans around each episode of Nu-Who.
When can I watch Doctor Who season 2 episode 5 in the US?
This season's fifth chapter, titled 'The Story and the Engine', will be released on Disney+ on Saturday, May 10 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET.
What time will Doctor Who season 2's fifth episode come out in the UK?
Just like its four predecessors, The Doctor and Bel's next adventure will air on BBC iPlayer. It'll be available to watch on Saturday, May 10 at 8am BST.
Those of you who want to catch the legendary Time Lord's return via terrestrial broadcast can do so on BBC One. However, it won't be released until 7:10pm BST on the same day – Saturday May 10 – so, if you don't want any of its plot points ruined, I'd advise you to watch it on BBC iPlayer.
What is the release date for episode 5 of Doctor Who season 2 in Australia?
Everyone's favorite Gallifreyan will travel the cosmos in his famous Tardis once again in Australia on Saturday, May 10 at 11am AEST.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Like their US counterparts, Whovians Down Under can stream it on Disney+, aka one of the world's best streaming services.
Doctor Who season 2 full episode launch schedule
Want to know when new episodes of Doctor Who , aka one of the best Disney+ shows, will materialize where you live? Read the list below for more details.
- Doctor Who season 2 episode 1 – out now
- Doctor Who season 2 episode 2 – out now
- Doctor Who season 2 episode 3 – out now
- Doctor Who season 2 episode 4 – out now
- Doctor Who season 2 episode 5 – Saturday, May 10
- Doctor Who season 2 episode 6 – Saturday, May 17
- Doctor Who season 2 episode 7 – Saturday, May 24
- Doctor Who season 2 episode 8 – Saturday, May 31
You might also like
As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.
An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.
Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across. Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.