What is the release date and time for Doctor Who season 2 episode 5 on Disney+ and BBC One?

There are only four more episodes left of this season, Whovians

Barber, The Doctor, and Omo standing in a room in Doctor Who season 2 episode 5
This season's fifth episode is called 'The Story and the Engine' (Image credit: James Pardon/BBC/Disney+/Bad Wolf)

We're officially at the midpoint of Doctor Who season 2. Indeed, four episodes of the sci-fi show's latest installment have aired so far, so there are another four to go.

"But when will episode 5 of Doctor Who's latest season be available to watch?" I hear you cry. Worry not, for I'm here to tell you when and where you can stream it in the US, UK, and Australia.

You'll also find a full release schedule for the remaining entries below, so you can schedule your weekend plans around each episode of Nu-Who.

When can I watch Doctor Who season 2 episode 5 in the US?

NEXT TIME: The Story & The Engine | Doctor Who - YouTube NEXT TIME: The Story & The Engine | Doctor Who - YouTube
Watch On

This season's fifth chapter, titled 'The Story and the Engine', will be released on Disney+ on Saturday, May 10 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET.

What time will Doctor Who season 2's fifth episode come out in the UK?

A close up of the 15th Doctor in Doctor Who season 2 episode 5

You know things are bad when The Doctor looks worried (Image credit: BBC One/Disney+/Bad Wolf Studios)

Just like its four predecessors, The Doctor and Bel's next adventure will air on BBC iPlayer. It'll be available to watch on Saturday, May 10 at 8am BST.

Those of you who want to catch the legendary Time Lord's return via terrestrial broadcast can do so on BBC One. However, it won't be released until 7:10pm BST on the same day – Saturday May 10 – so, if you don't want any of its plot points ruined, I'd advise you to watch it on BBC iPlayer.

What is the release date for episode 5 of Doctor Who season 2 in Australia?

A giant spider with a building on its back in Doctor Who season 2 episode 5

Arachnaphobes, turn away now! (Image credit: BBC One/Disney+/Bad Wolf Studios)

Everyone's favorite Gallifreyan will travel the cosmos in his famous Tardis once again in Australia on Saturday, May 10 at 11am AEST.

Like their US counterparts, Whovians Down Under can stream it on Disney+, aka one of the world's best streaming services.

Doctor Who season 2 full episode launch schedule

The Doctor and Belinda looking at people standing off-camera in Doctor Who season 2 episode 5

Bel and The Doctor have three more adventures to go on after this season's fifth chapter (Image credit: BBC One/Disney+/Bad Wolf Studios)

Want to know when new episodes of Doctor Who , aka one of the best Disney+ shows, will materialize where you live? Read the list below for more details.

  • Doctor Who season 2 episode 1 – out now
  • Doctor Who season 2 episode 2 – out now
  • Doctor Who season 2 episode 3 – out now
  • Doctor Who season 2 episode 4 – out now
  • Doctor Who season 2 episode 5 – Saturday, May 10
  • Doctor Who season 2 episode 6 – Saturday, May 17
  • Doctor Who season 2 episode 7 – Saturday, May 24
  • Doctor Who season 2 episode 8 – Saturday, May 31

