What is the release date and time for Doctor Who season 2 episode 7 on Disney+ and BBC One?

The Doctor has got another huge mystery to solve (and a universe to save) in this season's final two episodes

Doctor Who season 2 – or season 15 for anyone who's watched the show since its 2005 revival – is almost over. With two episodes left before the legendary sci-fi series departs our screens once more, you'll want to know when this season's penultimate chapter will be released.

Below, I'll tell you when season 2 episode 7, titled 'Wish World', will be available to watch. You'll also find a full release schedule for Doctor Who's latest season, which includes details on when its finale will arrive.

What time can I watch Doctor Who season 2 episode 7?

Doctor Who season 2's second-to-last episode will be available to stream on BBC One and BBC iPlayer (UK) and Disney+ (internationally) on Saturday, May 24.

Depending on where you live, 'Wish World' will be released at different times. Here's a rundown on when you can watch via the BBC on British shores and Disney+, aka one of the world's best streaming services, if you live outside of the UK (NB: if you live in a country that isn't listed below, use one of the following times to work out when you can watch it).

US – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET UK – 8am BST (BBC iPlayer) / 7:10pm BST (BBC One)

– 8am BST (BBC iPlayer) / 7:10pm BST (BBC One) Australia – 5pm AEST

– 5pm AEST Canada – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET Brazil – 4am BRT

– 4am BRT India – 12:30pm IST

– 12:30pm IST New Zealand – 7pm NZST

– 7pm NZST Japan – 4pm JST

– 4pm JST Singapore – 3pm SGT

Where can I stream Doctor Who season 2 episode 7?

As I mentioned above, UK viewers can tune into BBC iPlayer or BBC One to catch 'Wish World'. If you want to avoid any major spoilers, I'd recommend watching it as soon as it's released on iPlayer. Otherwise, stay off social media so you don't have any big surprises ruined before you catch it in the evening on BBC One.

As for the rest of the world, Disney+ is the only place you can stream Doctor Who's next episode. So, no matter whether you live in the US, Australia, or any other nation that's not the UK, you can watch the penultimate chapter of one of the best Disney+ shows' latest season on that platform.

Doctor Who season 2 full episodic release schedule

Unless you've skipped to the end of this article, you'll know that 'Wish World' is the second-to-last episode of Doctor Who season 2.

So, with only one chapter, titled 'The Reality War' left after this week's entry, when will episode 8 be available to watch? Read on to find out more:

Doctor Who season 2 episode 1 – out now

Doctor Who season 2 episode 2 – out now

Doctor Who season 2 episode 3 – out now

Doctor Who season 2 episode 4 – out now

Doctor Who season 2 episode 5 – out now

Doctor Who season 2 episode 6 – out now

Doctor Who season 2 episode 7 – Saturday, May 24

Doctor Who season 2 episode 8 – Saturday, May 31