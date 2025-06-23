Ironheart release schedule: what date and time will episodes 1 to 3 of the Marvel TV show launch on Disney+?

Ironheart will bring down the curtain on Marvel Phase 5 in the very near future, and, with the Dominique Thorne-starring TV show set to launch on Disney+ in less than 72 hours, you'll want to know when you can watch it.
Below, I'll reveal the release date and launch time for its three-episode premiere in numerous countries (NB: if your nation isn't listed below, you can use one of the following dates and/or times to determine when you can stream it).
There's also a full release schedule at the end of this article, which confirms when its final three chapters will air. So, engage your thrusters and let's dive in.
What is the release date for Ironheart on Disney+?
Ironheart will make its debut on one of the world's best streaming services on Tuesday, June 24 in the US, and Wednesday, June 25 in the UK and Australia.
Don't worry if you don't reside in any of those countries, though. The next Marvel TV Original will also air on Disney+ across the globe, so read on to find out what its launch date is in other nations via the list below:
- US – Tuesday, June 24
- Canada – Tuesday, June 24
- Brazil – Tuesday, June 24
- UK – Wednesday, June 25
- India – Wednesday, June 25
- Singapore – Wednesday, June 25
- Japan – Wednesday, June 25
- Australia – Wednesday, June 25
- New Zealand – Wednesday, June 25
What is the launch time for Ironheart episodes 1 to 3?
Unlike most Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) TV shows, which have debuted with two-episode premieres, the first three chapters of Ironheart will be released on launch day. That unique release format was confirmed at the end of Ironheart's first trailer, and reiterated by Marvel when it revealed Ironheart's full episodic release schedule on social media.
So, what time will Ironheart's first three entries arrive on the dates outlined in the previous section? Read on for more details:
- US – 6pm PT / 9pm ET
- Canada – 6pm PT / 9pm ET
- Brazil – 10pm BRT
- UK – 2am BST
- India – 6:30am IST
- Singapore – 9am SGT
- Japan – 10am JST
- Australia – 11am AEST
- New Zealand – 1pm NZST
What is the release date for Ironheart episodes 4 to 6?
As I've outlined in my dedicated Ironheart guide, episodes 4, 5, and 6 will be released simultaneously one week after its first three chapters have premiered. Here's a full rundown of when they'll air in the nations I've included in this guide:
- US – Tuesday, July 1
- Canada – Tuesday, July 1
- Brazil – Tuesday, July 1
- UK – Wednesday, July 2
- India – Wednesday, July 2
- Singapore – Wednesday, July 2
- Japan – Wednesday, July 2
- Australia – Wednesday, July 2
- New Zealand – Wednesday, July 2
For more information on Ironheart, check out the articles linked below. Be sure to check in with TechRadar over the next few days, too, for our review and other exclusive coverage.
