Ironheart release schedule: what date and time will episodes 1 to 3 of the Marvel TV show launch on Disney+?

Ironheart will take flight on Disney+ in less than 72 hours

Ironheart will bring down the curtain on Marvel Phase 5 in the very near future, and, with the Dominique Thorne-starring TV show set to launch on Disney+ in less than 72 hours, you'll want to know when you can watch it.

Below, I'll reveal the release date and launch time for its three-episode premiere in numerous countries (NB: if your nation isn't listed below, you can use one of the following dates and/or times to determine when you can stream it).

There's also a full release schedule at the end of this article, which confirms when its final three chapters will air. So, engage your thrusters and let's dive in.

Ironheart will launch with a three-episode premiere (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

Ironheart will make its debut on one of the world's best streaming services on Tuesday, June 24 in the US, and Wednesday, June 25 in the UK and Australia.

Don't worry if you don't reside in any of those countries, though. The next Marvel TV Original will also air on Disney+ across the globe, so read on to find out what its launch date is in other nations via the list below:

US – Tuesday, June 24

– Tuesday, June 24 Canada – Tuesday, June 24

– Tuesday, June 24 Brazil – Tuesday, June 24

– Tuesday, June 24 UK – Wednesday, June 25

– Wednesday, June 25 India – Wednesday, June 25

– Wednesday, June 25 Singapore – Wednesday, June 25

– Wednesday, June 25 Japan – Wednesday, June 25

– Wednesday, June 25 Australia – Wednesday, June 25

– Wednesday, June 25 New Zealand – Wednesday, June 25

What is the launch time for Ironheart episodes 1 to 3?

You don't need to be a chaos-magic wielder like Parker Robbins to find out when Ironheart will premiere in your country (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

Unlike most Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) TV shows, which have debuted with two-episode premieres, the first three chapters of Ironheart will be released on launch day. That unique release format was confirmed at the end of Ironheart's first trailer, and reiterated by Marvel when it revealed Ironheart's full episodic release schedule on social media.

So, what time will Ironheart's first three entries arrive on the dates outlined in the previous section? Read on for more details:

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

US – 6pm PT / 9pm ET

– 6pm PT / 9pm ET Canada – 6pm PT / 9pm ET

– 6pm PT / 9pm ET Brazil – 10pm BRT

– 10pm BRT UK – 2am BST

– 2am BST India – 6:30am IST

– 6:30am IST Singapore – 9am SGT

– 9am SGT Japan – 10am JST

– 10am JST Australia – 11am AEST

– 11am AEST New Zealand – 1pm NZST

Ironheart's final three episodes will be released on the same daye (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

As I've outlined in my dedicated Ironheart guide, episodes 4, 5, and 6 will be released simultaneously one week after its first three chapters have premiered. Here's a full rundown of when they'll air in the nations I've included in this guide:

US – Tuesday, July 1

– Tuesday, July 1 Canada – Tuesday, July 1

– Tuesday, July 1 Brazil – Tuesday, July 1

– Tuesday, July 1 UK – Wednesday, July 2

– Wednesday, July 2 India – Wednesday, July 2

– Wednesday, July 2 Singapore – Wednesday, July 2

– Wednesday, July 2 Japan – Wednesday, July 2

– Wednesday, July 2 Australia – Wednesday, July 2

– Wednesday, July 2 New Zealand – Wednesday, July 2

For more information on Ironheart, check out the articles linked below. Be sure to check in with TechRadar over the next few days, too, for our review and other exclusive coverage.