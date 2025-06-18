Ironheart is set to be released in two parts comprising three episodes each

Marvel has revealed the full schedule and episode titles for Ironheart

My biggest fear about its release format has been confirmed

The penultimate chapter's name might have spoiled a possible secret villain reveal

Marvel has unveiled the full release schedule and episode titles for Ironheart.

At the time of publication, the final Marvel Phase 5 TV show is less than one week away from making its Disney+ debut. And, to celebrate the countdown to launch, Marvel has revealed some key information about the Dominque Thorne-led TV series.

Let's start with that all-important episodic release format, which was officially confirmed via Marvel Studios' Instagram account (see above). We already knew that Ironheart would air with a three-episode premiere on June 24 in the US, and June 25 in the UK and Australia (NB: it'll arrive on one of these two dates in other nations, too). That much was made clear when the long-gestating Marvel TV Original's first trailer was finally unveiled in mid-May.

At the time, though, I expressed concern over Ironheart's rumored release format. Industry insiders had claimed its final three episodes would drop together one week after the show premiered. Now, Marvel has proved that leak was correct.

So, why is Marvel giving Ironheart the Andor season 2 treatment by releasing it in dual three-part batches? Is it because the comic giant isn't confident people will watch it week-to-week? Or is it simply experimenting with how its small-screen projects are released on one of the world's best streaming services? I can't say for sure, but we'll find out if this release format is a success or not once its streaming data has been crunched in the weeks after its final three episodes have aired.

Better the devil you know

Is the devil in the details, or this is a fan theory with no substance? (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Those aren't the only interesting questions that Ironheart's release schedule has thrown up. Indeed, eagle-eyed Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans have spotted something in the above Instagram post that might point towards the inclusion of a secret villain.

Look at the fifth episode's title – 'Karma's a Glitch' – and you'll notice that the 'm' has been written in different ink colors. The primary hue is black, but a red marker has also been used to spell out the word 'karma'. Even more crucially, the 'm' is the only letter in any of the spelled-out episode titles to get this treatment.

So, what's this got to do with a yet-to-be-revealed antagonist in Ironheart? MCU fans believe this is yet another sign that the Demon Lord known as Mephisto will be unveiled as the show's actual villain-in-chief.

Until now, Anthony Ramos' Parker Robbins/The Hood has been positioned as its lead antagonist (read more about him and much more in my dedicated Ironheart guide). However, Mephisto has long been rumored to be the Big Bad who's puppeteering events from the shadows. In fact, Mephisto was first linked with a role in Ironheart way back in October 2022.

Add the show's dark magic versus technology-led story, plus more teases about a potential Mephisto appearance in Ironheart's official trailer, into the equation, and MCU fans are even more convinced that Marvel's take on the Devil is going to show up.

Do you think Mephisto will turn up in Ironheart? Or is this a fan theory that people have conjured out of thin air? Let me know in the comments.