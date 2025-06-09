Ironheart's first clip has been revealed, and Marvel fans are already praising Anthony Ramos' take on The Hood: 'Could be a great recurring villain'

Marvel has released the first full clip for its forthcoming Ironheart TV show

The Disney+ series' latest footage centers around Riri Williams meeting The Hood

Ironheart will launch with a three-episode premiere in late June

The first full clip for Ironheart has been released online – and, based on its latest footage, Marvel fans have largely given it their seal of approval ahead of the show's launch in late June.

First revealed at IGN Live 2025 before being posted on Marvel Studios' various social channels, the near-60 second clip centers around Riri Williams' first encounter with The Hood.

Essentially, it's an extended look at a couple of clips that appeared in Ironheart's first trailer. Nonetheless, it's intriguing to see Anthony Ramos' charismatic villain and Dominique Thorne's skeptical hero verbally spare as they try to suss out the other. If this sequence is anything to go by, it could be one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) more fascinating frenemy-style dynamics we've seen.

Marvel has taken its time to promote the forthcoming Disney+ show – indeed, fans have questioned why the comic giant hasn't been more proactive on the promotional campaign front.

However, with the series' first trailer and clip landing online in recent weeks, fans are not only relieved that the final Marvel Phase 5 project is being marketed, but also that it could be better than some of them expected.

Since the clip's world reveal last Saturday (June 7), new threads posted on the r/MarvelStudios, r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers, and r/MarvelStudiosRumors Reddit pages are primarily filled with positive reactions to said footage. Many picked out Ramos' charming take on The Hood as a particular highlight, while others have suggested that the clip's aesthetic and tone has finally sold them on the appeal of this Thorne-led TV show.

Understandably, there are some who aren't so enamored. The aforementioned Reddit threads also contain comments from MCU devotees saying they'll give Ironheart a "hard pass" and that Marvel projects "just don't hit like they used to".

Additionally, a couple of Reddit users are even more worried that, in light of Marvel confirming Ironheart will launch with a three-episode premiere, the comic titan is rushing it out of the door. The Disney subsidiary hasn't yet said if the series' three remaining entries will be simultaneously released one week later. If they do, it'll look increasingly likely that Marvel has sent Ironheart out to die on Disney+, aka one of the world's best streaming services.

In my view, that would be a baffling decision, especially given the involvement of Ryan Coogler. You know, the talented filmmaker behind Marvel's only Oscar nominee in Black Panther to date and its sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Oh, and the co-creative driving force behind Sinners, aka one of the best-rated new movies of 2025 so far.

Ironheart will debut on Disney+ on June 24 (US) and June 25 (UK and Australia). Before it arrives, learn more about it via my Marvel's Ironheart hub.