Dying Light: The Beast has been delayed

It will now launch on September 19, 2025

Developer Techland says it will help "address final details that make all the difference between good and great"

Bad news fellow Kyle Crane lovers: Dying Light: The Beast has been delayed for a few weeks.

Developer Techland revealed the decision in a new blog post. "It has always been our goal to make Dying Light: The Beast the best Dying Light game we’ve ever released," the post read.

Although the studio "understands that this [news] may be disappointing," the focus is on crafting the most polished possible experience. "With just four additional weeks, we can address final details that make all the difference between good and great."

The post outlined some of the areas for improvement, which include "finetuning the balance of gameplay elements, looking into clarity of UI, increasing the quality of physics, as well as tweaking cutscenes and player animations further" on top of adding some "last little details" to bring it all together.

Despite the delay, at demo of the game will still be playable at Gamescom 2025.

Dying Light: The Beast was previously set to launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC on August 22, 2025. It will now arrive on September 19.

Set in the new open-world environment of Castor Woods, Dying Light: The Beast markets the return of original Dying Light protagonist Kyle Crane.

I recently had to the opportunity to preview the game and speak to director Nathan Lemaire who revealed that the gore system will be dialed up in this upcoming instalment.

“We want to craft a world that feels realistic, and the way you interact with it needs to be realistic as well. We are investing a lot into making the impact feel real," he said. "For that, we turned up the gore effects by making it more precise and also more coherent based on your weapon.”