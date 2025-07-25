Assassin's Creed Shadows is getting a bunch of updates throughout the year

It starts with a New Game Plus update next week

Further changes and an expansion are set to arrive in September

Ubisoft has provided a huge update for Assassin's Creed Shadows' upcoming content roadmap.

Revealed in a post to the official series website, the 'summer roadmap' begins with a progression update, arriving next week on July 29. Headlining this update is the arrival of New Game Plus, which lets players carry over character level, gear, skill points, Hideout progression and knowledge rank into a new game after they've rolled credits.

The progression update also brings a level cap increase from 60 to 80, new knowledge ranks, a new forge level and the addition of more achievements and trophies (depending on your platform of choice).

At the start of September (date TBC), Ubisoft will bring a 'quality-of-life improvement update' to Assassin's Creed Shadows. This free update will finally allow players to fast forward the time of day, 'unfog' the world map, and bring more Hideout and general content updates.

This update will also uncap the frame rate in cutscenes, though this is a feature that will only be found in the PC version of the game.

Lastly, on September 16, Assassin's Creed Shadows will receive its first story expansion. Known as Claws of Awaji, the expansion adds a new region to explore, as well as all-new weapons, abilities, gear, and enemies.

Ubisoft claims the expansion will add more than ten hours of content, and will unlock only after you've beaten the base game story. Likely, this means the expansion will carry on the story from the original ending.

