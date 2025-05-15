After Assassin's Creed Shadows' success, Ubisoft is delaying some of its 'biggest' unannounced titles to 2026 and beyond to allow for better quality games, and, honestly, that sounds like a good idea

Ubisoft says it is delaying "some of its biggest" games "to create the best conditions for success"

Following the success of Assassin's Creed Shadows, Ubisoft has said that it is delaying some of its major unannounced titles to allow for better quality games.

In the company's latest earnings report (via Eurogamer), Ubisoft boss Yves Guillemot confirmed it will be delaying an unspecified number of games from its biggest brands, including Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Rainbow Six, The Division, and Ghost Recon.

Guillemot pointed to Assassin's Creed Shadows' delay, calling it a "good decision", which allowed Ubisoft to "deliver a really strong quality" game.

"After a thorough review of its pipeline that took place from October to December, the Group decided to provide additional development time to some of its biggest productions in order to create the best conditions for success," Ubisoft said.

"This decision has already been beneficial to the quality of Assassin’s Creed Shadows."

These unannounced games will now launch after the current financial year ending March 31, 2026, meaning they will release between April 1, 2026, and March 31, 2027, and April 1, 2027, and March 31, 2028.

"After a review of our pipeline, we have decided to provide additional development time to some of our biggest productions in order to create the best conditions for success," Guillemot said. "As a consequence, FY2026-27 and FY2027-28 will see significant content coming from our largest brands."

As for what games have been delayed, it's safe to assume that Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe and Assassin's Creed Jade have been affected, as well as The Division Resurgence and Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake.