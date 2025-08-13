Four new 3LCD projectors for up to 300-inch images

Two Home Cinema models and two Pro

One of each comes with AirPlay on board

Epson has launched four new projectors, and two of them will be of particular interest to Apple users. That's because for the first time, Epson is delivering AirPlay compatibility for retail home cinema projector purchasers – something that's been available in the likes of LG's Cinebeam range for some time.

The four projectors are all 3-chip 3LCD models and they're divided into two products: Home Cinema projectors, and Pro projectors. The AirPlay models also support Miracast.

The Home Cinema projectors are the Home Cinema 1100, which has AirPlay, and the Home Cinema 980, which hasn't.

The Pro models are the Pro EX9270 wireless projector, which is the AirPlay model, and the EX3290, which isn't.

The Pro EX9270 delivers 1080p at up to 300 inches and has AirPlay on board. (Image credit: Epson)

Epson's new projectors: key features and pricing

The $899 (so around £660 or AU$1,370) Home Cinema 1100 with AirPlay is rated for 3,400 lumens of color and white brightness, and the $799 Home Cinema 980 is rated for 4,000 lumens.

Both deliver 1080p Full HD resolution at sizes up to 300 inches, both have picture skew sensors, and both have two HDMI ports. They feature Epson's 3-chip 3LCD technology that delivers "outstanding" images in a wide range of lighting conditions.

The $999 Pro EX9270 with AirPlay is rated for 4,100 lumens and the $649 Pro EX3290 is rated for 4,000. Like the Home Cinema projectors they too feature the 3LCD system and can throw images up to 300 inches; the EX9270 is full HD and the EX3290 is WXGA. There are twin HDMI ports, an image skew sensor and built-in speakers, and the Pro EX9270 also has 1.6x optical zoom.

All four projectors are available now directly from Epson and from authorized retailers.