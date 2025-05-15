Ubisoft has confirmed a new March 2026 release window for the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake

The company said in an earnings call that the remake will release in fiscal year 2025-2026

The game was announced in 2020 and was initially set to release in 2021

Ubisoft has finally shared a release window for the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake.

During the company's latest earnings call on May 14, 2025, Ubisoft revealed that it plans on releasing the long-awaited Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake in fiscal year 2025-2026 (via GameSpot).

This means the game will release before March 31, 2026.

The remake was announced in 2020 alongside a teaser trailer for last-gen consoles, and by the time the game releases, it will mark six years since its initial unveiling.

The Sands of Time was scheduled to launch in January 2021, but was then delayed to March 2021, until Ubisoft delayed it indefinitely.

"This extra development time will enable our teams to deliver a remake that feels fresh while remaining faithful to the original," the company said at the time.

Ubisoft later shared an "important internal milestone" in 2023, but we've yet to receive a new trailer.

It's also unclear if the game will be coming to current-gen consoles, like PS5 and Xbox Series X, considering the long development cycle.

In the same earnings call, Ubisoft said that it is delaying some of its major unannounced titles to allow for better quality games.

According to Ubisoft boss Yves Guillemot, an unspecified number of games from its biggest brands, including Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Rainbow Six, The Division, and Ghost Recon, will now release between 2026 and 2028.

Guillemot pointed to Assassin's Creed Shadows' delay, calling it a "good decision" that allowed for the game's success.

"After a review of our pipeline, we have decided to provide additional development time to some of our biggest productions in order to create the best conditions for success," Guillemot said. "As a consequence, FY2026-27 and FY2027-28 will see significant content coming from our largest brands."