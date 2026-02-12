Zoom has a host of new AI tools it thinks can supercharge your productivity

Zoom AI Companion 3.0 promises to be a more proactive agentic platform

'My Notes' meeting summaries and 'Personal Workflows' automations are coming

AI Companion also has more context to your resources to make it more reliable

Zoom has announced s series of upgrades to its agentic AI suite in a bid to help users save more time on repetitive and administrative tasks.

The company describes Zoom AI Companion as a shift "from reactive support to proactive intelligence," hoping it can anticipate users' needs.

AI Companion is included with pair Zoom Workplace accounts, or it can be added separately to other plans, and free users can also trial some of the features within monthly limitations set out by the company.

Zoom AI Companion is now more "proactive"

The online collaboration platform's agentic 'My Notes' tool is designed to be platform-agnostic, working across Zoom Meetings, Teams and Google Meet calls, and even in-person meetings. Apart from taking notes and summarizing interactions, it also creates personalized notes that would be more relevant to the specific user.

A second tool, 'Personal Workflows', will automate some repetitive tasks and follow-ups for users, who can set it up via natural language instructions. Zoom also offers role-based templates to start from, but the overarching hope is that workers without the technical expertise can set up their own agents with Personal Workflows.

One example of a custom agent given by Zoom is: "After every client call, automatically draft a follow-up email with key discussion points and send it within 30 minutes."

"With AI Companion, people can move beyond managing work to truly accelerate their impact and shift from reactive productivity to proactive intelligence, where technology doesn’t just support work, it elevates it," AI Head of Product Lijuan Qin wrote.

Some other improvements have also been made to AI Companion to give it more context, including image upload support and access to Team Chat conversations.

"The era of reactive productivity is over," the company boldly concluded.

