Now might be the time to purchase a PS5 as Sony considers raising the price of its hardware due to tariffs

Sony is considering raising the prices of its PS5 consoles again due to US tariffs

Chief Financial Officer Lin Tao said in an investor's Q&A that the tariffs will have a 100 billion yen ($685 million) impact on Sony

It was also said that Sony is considering manufacturing consoles "locally" in the US to avoid the rising tariffs

Sony has said it's considering raising its hardware prices again, including the PlayStation 5, amid the US tariffs.

During the company's investors' Q&A on May 14, 2025, following the release of its latest financial results, Chief Financial Officer Lin Tao shared that the recent rise in tariffs imposed by the Trump Administration have already affected Sony and that the tariffs will have a 100 billion yen ($685 million) impact should they remain as they are (via IGN).

Just last month, Sony raised the price of the PS5 Digital Edition in the UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, bringing the console from £390/€450 to £430/€500.

The base PS5 and PS5 Pro didn't receive a price hike at the time, but things could change as Sony suggests it will "pass the price" of additional costs to its hardware.

"In terms of the tariff, we are not just simply calculating the simple tariff to come up with 100 billion yen, but thinking about the currently available information, and also looking at the market trend, we may pass on to the price, and also shipment allocation," Tao said. "So we are taking different measures in managing to come up to the 100 billion yen impact."

Tao also said that Sony has three months' worth of consoles stockpiled in the US, saying, "It's not just China, there are other countries in which it is being produced and manufactured. As for inventory, the details change from day-to-day but [there is an] inventory of three months [for] distribution."

Sony President and Chief Executive Officer Hiroki Totoki also said that the company is considering manufacturing consoles "locally" in the US to avoid the rising tariffs.

"These hardware of course can be produced locally," Totoki said. "I think that would be an efficient strategy. But PS5 is being manufactured in many areas. Whether it’s going to be manufactured in the U.S. or not, it needs to be considered going forward. We are not in such a critical situation."

There's no official announcement of a price increase just yet, but we'll keep you updated. However, now would be the best time to get your hands on a PS5 or PS5 Pro before the consoles become potentially more expensive once more.