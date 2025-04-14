The PS5 Digital Edition has been hit with a price hike in some regions, but in great news for PS5 Pro owners the disc drive has seen a price cut

- The PS5 Digital Edition has seen price rises in some regions
- The price has gone up in the UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand
- The disc drive, however, has seen an overall reduction in price
As of today (April 14, 2025), the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition has been hit with another wave of price increases in some regions. But there is some good news for PS5 Pro owners looking to pick up the disc drive.
Announced via an official PlayStation Blog post, Sony has confirmed that the PS5's price will be increased in the UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The company cited "a challenging economic environment, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates" as key reasons for the "tough decision."
In the UK and Europe, there have been no price changes for the standard PS5. Otherwise, you can see the current changes here:
Europe
PS5 Digital Edition – €499.99
PS5 - No change
UK
PS5 Digital Edition – £429.99
PS5 - No change
Australia
PS5 Digital Edition – AU$749.95
PS5 - AU$829.95
New Zealand
PS5 Digital Edition – NZD $859.95
PS5 - NZD $949.95
In slightly better news, especially for PS5 Pro owners looking to add a physical disc option to their setup, the price of the disc drive has been reduced. The new disc drive prices are as follows:
Europe
€79.99
UK
£69.99
Australia
AU$124.95
New Zealand
NZD $139.95
The new prices in these regions have been reflected on PlayStation Direct, Sony's official storefront for PlayStation products including the PS5. However, you may still have luck at other retailers if you're currently in the market for the console.
For example, in the UK, Argos currently has the PS5 Digital Edition bundled with Astro Bot at a very wallet-friendly £339.99 right now. Currys is also yet to reflect the price increase, and the PS5 Digital Edition is still available here for £389. If you've been planning on picking up a PS5 soon, then, it may be a good idea to pounce now before the price increases are reflected across the board.
