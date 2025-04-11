The Future Games Show Summer Showcase is back this year, just a couple of days after Nintendo Switch 2's launch

The Future Games Show Summer Showcase will be returning this year

It will air on June 7, 2025, across multiple social channels

That's just two days after the launch of Nintendo Switch 2

Great news! The Future Games Show Summer Showcase is returning for another year, and likely another round of big gaming announcements.

This year, the Summer Showcase event will be broadcast live on June 7, 2025 - just a couple of days after the launch of Nintendo Switch 2. Will we get announcements of new Nintendo Switch 2 games? That remains to be seen, but the timing of this year's event does suggest it's one you won't want to miss.

As ever, the Future Games Show Summer Showcase will be broadcast on various social channels simultaneously. These include Twitch, YouTube, X / Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and with our friends over at GamesRadar.

“We’re delighted to have reached over 13 million live viewers with our Spring Showcase across our biggest ever line up of global distribution partners including newcomers Epic Games Store, GOG.com, Netease CC, DouYu and many more," said Future Games Show content director Daniel Dawkins.

"Our Summer Showcase on June 7 will be our most ambitious show yet, as the Future Games Show continues its mission to spotlight the most exciting and creative upcoming games. 2025’s highest-rated game on Metacritic, Blue Prince, made its debut in the Future Games Show, and we’re thrilled that so many partners trust us to reveal their exciting and bold new projects.”

If you're anticipating this year's Summer Showcase, you can keep up with all the latest information over at the official Future Games Show website.

