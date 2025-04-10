The new PS Portal system update brings a slew of improvements, including the ability to capture gameplay in cloud sessions, a sort feature, and more

A new PS Portal update will be released today with new features aimed at improving the user experience

Players will be able to capture gameplay during cloud streaming and sort their games

A new queue function has been added when a streaming server is full, among other features

A new PlayStation Portal update arrives today, bringing a ton of new features aimed at improving the user experience while using Cloud Game Streaming Beta.

As detailed in a new PlayStation Blog post, the first new feature players can expect is a sort function on the catalog screen, allowing users to sort games by recently added to PS Plus (the default), name, and release date.

Probably the most exciting new feature of the update is the ability to capture gameplay during cloud streaming.

By pressing the Create button once, the Create menu will be displayed; pressing and holding will take a screenshot, and pressing twice will start or finish recording a video clip.

Like the PlayStation 5, images and videos captured will automatically be uploaded to the cloud server and can then be accessed via the PlayStation App. It's noted that "captures will be stored for 14 days after they were created".

Another improvement allows players to queue when a streaming server is full. An estimated wait time will be displayed on the screen, and when a spot opens up, the game session will automatically start.

(Image credit: Sony)

Gameplay will also now pause depending on the situation, including when the player opens the PS Portal quick menu, when they press the power button once to enter rest mode, or if a system error message is displayed.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Finally, users will receive a system notification when their streaming session is about to end due to inactivity of over 10 minutes, and a user feedback screen has been added at the end of sessions to rate the quality of the experience.

The new PS Portal update should be rolling out today, but TechRadar Gaming found that a 92.26MB download is currently available to download as of 12PM BST today.

Sony added that since Cloud Streaming (Beta) is still an experimental offering, "the features available during the beta period may change over time and may not reflect the final experience".