A new software update for PS5 and PSVR 2 adds a free educational app all about climate change

The Climate Station app is now available and lets users explore the story of climate change through three acts

The app is part of Sony's commitment to the United Nations' Playing for the Planet Alliance campaign

Sony has released a new software update for the PlayStation 5 and PSVR 2, which introduces a new educational app.

Today, the company launched Climate Station, a free app for both consoles that raises awareness about climate change. It uses the latest gaming tech, including virtual reality, to allow users to view, interact with, and understand complex climate data to learn more about climate change.

This app is the latest project in Sony's commitment to the United Nations' Playing for the Planet Alliance campaign, which aims to bring gaming industry leaders together to work towards their sustainability goals.

"Whether you’re a curious explorer, a data detective, or just looking for something totally unique to dive into, this free app available today on PS5 and PSVR 2 is your gateway to understanding the forces shaping our world," said Dan Bardino Senior Director, Strategic Development and Operations, PlayStation Studios on PlayStation Blog.

Those with a 4K TV can view Climate Station with high-quality 4K visuals from the PlayStation 5, while PSVR 2 adds immersion by allowing users to view information in a first-person view.

The app tells the story of climate change through three acts: Weather Year, Observations, and Projections, and also offers an Explainer Library, which features 90 minutes of multi-media content for users to explore.

"Bringing climate awareness into the homes of millions through gaming will help build both knowledge and action to address the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste," said Susan Gardner, Director of the Ecosystems Division, United Nations Environment Programme, in a press release.

"The approach to adapt the science into a game format has been impressive. We look forward to seeing how players react to this new tool and also recognise the leadership of Sony Interactive Entertainment in bringing climate science to consoles across the planet."