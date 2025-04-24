Sony has deployed a new PS5 software update which adds two new features

PlayStation’s 30th anniversary classic console designs have returned and now be accessed

The PS5 now has a new Audio Focus feature to increase immersion

Sony has released a new PlayStation 5 software update that sees the return of its classic console designs.

The update rolls out today and, as detailed in a new PlayStation blog post, contains two new enhancements based on player feedback.

The first and most notable feature of the update is the return of PlayStation’s 30th anniversary PS5 UI designs, which honour the PS1, PS2, PS3, and PS4.

These retro console designs were limited time when they were first released, but Sony has decided to bring them back.

Players will be able to find the designs under a new feature called ‘Appearance’ under the Settings menu.

“Due to the overwhelmingly positive response from our community, we’re happy to bring back the look and feel of the four console designs for players to customize the home screen on PS5!” Sony aid.

(Image credit: Sony)

Then there’s the new PS5 Audio Focus feature, which is designed for increasing immersion through presets that “amplify soft sounds to meet your hearing preferences, ensuring a clearer audio experience when using headphones or headsets.”

These presets will make it easier for players to distinguish sounds like in-game character dialogue, subtle sound effects, and party voice chat, “for a more immersive gaming experience”.

PS5 users can find the new feature in the sound settings, or the control centre during gameplay, and can choose between four presets, each with three different levels, including Weak, Medium, and Strong. You can check out the presets below.

Boost Low Pitch: Amplify low-frequency sounds like roaring engines and rumbling noises.

Amplify low-frequency sounds like roaring engines and rumbling noises. Boost Voices : Amplify voice chats, character voices, and other middle-frequency sounds.

: Amplify voice chats, character voices, and other middle-frequency sounds. Boost High Pitch: Amplify high-frequency sounds like footsteps and metallic noises.

Amplify high-frequency sounds like footsteps and metallic noises. Boost Quiet Sounds: Amplify low-volume sounds in a wide range of frequencies.