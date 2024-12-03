PS5 is getting classic themes and boot sequences for PlayStation's 30th anniversary, but only for a limited time

Sony is rolling out a 30th Anniversary update for PS5

It features dashboard themes inspired by prior PlayStation generations

The update will, unfortunately, only be around for a limited time

When you turn on your PS5 today, you might be greeted by arguably the most iconic home console boot-up sequence of all time.

That's because Sony is rolling out dashboard themes and boot sequences inspired by prior console generations for PlayStation's ongoing 30thanniversary celebrations. This was initially spotted by users over at Resetera, with the thread's creator showing (now deleted) screenshots with the classic themes applied.

You'll know if the update has rolled out to your PS5 console as you'll be treated to that wonderful PS1 boot sequence. Then, you can head to Settings, and a new 'PlayStation 30th Anniversary' option will be featured at the top. Here, you can choose dashboard themes inspired by PS1, PS2, PS3, PS4, or a general 30th anniversary one. You can also switch them off entirely if you hate fun.

Each theme also seems to be accompanied by relevant sound effects for each console generation. If you've got a favorite PlayStation generation, then - say one you grew up with - you'll probably get quite the pleasant nostalgia trip out of this 30th Anniversary update.

As great as this is, there is unfortunately a catch. These 30th anniversary themes will only be available for a limited time - as noted on that new settings page. Sony hasn't confirmed an end date for these limited themes, so hopefully we get a good few months with them at least. Though I must say I'll definitely miss them when they're gone.

You might also like...