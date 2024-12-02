This is not a drill, the PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Limited Edition is back in stock!

Listen up PlayStation gamers, this is not a drill! The highly sought after PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Limited Edition is currently in stock..

If you've been waiting for a chance to get your hands on the fancy limited edition variant, then this might be your last chance before the holidays.

You can pick it up right now for $219.99 at PlayStation Direct - just bear in mind that you might need to join a virtual queue for a few minutes to get to the store page. Also note that you will need an active PlayStation account to buy - sorry scalpers!

Read on for further details.

PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Limited Edition back in stock

PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Limited Edition: $219.99 at PlayStation Direct US The PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Limited Edition is back in stock at PS Direct, so act fast if you want to secure it. This limited edition variant comes in a special retro colorway, which is sure to delight long-time PlayStation fans.

The PlayStation Portal is a remote play device. Put simply, it lets you play your PS5 games over the internet while you're away from the console. It's a great solution if you want to play at home, but don't want to have to stay close to the TV.

We were very fond of the device in our PlayStation Portal review, where it scored the full five out of five stars thanks to its fantastic build quality, robust feature set, and impressive performance.

The hardware also recently received an update which has enabled Cloud Gaming Streaming in a beta capacity, giving you even more ways to play.

The 30th Anniversary Limited Edition hardware has been particularly difficult to find, with loads of stock shortages. If you're reading this and want to secure one, stop what you're doing and head over to the store page immediately to maximise your chances of success.

If there's something else that you're after from the collection, then check out our guide on how to secure Best Buy's PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition and DualSense restock for the latest information about today's stock .

You can see even more deals on the PlayStation Portal in your region below.