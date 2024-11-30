Best Buy is having a PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition and DualSense restock on December 2 - here's how to get it

Best Buy is getting ready to release more PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition and 30th Anniversary Edition DualSense stock on December 2 - but you'll have to jump through a few hoops to get it. We're here to tell you what's going on and how best to optimize your chances of success.
Some quick context first, though. The listing pages for both the PS5 Slim and the DualSense at Best Buy now have a 'How do I buy this?' button along with a small bit of information about Best Buy Drops. The latter is Best Buy's method of offering hot restocks and limited-run products directly to members through the app.
And indeed, that's what the advice on both pages describes: download the app and opt for notifications to access the drop, which will last as long as stock does; which we have to assume will be very limited.
Best Buy has given no specific time, which is a tad annoying if you're hoping to plan a restock strike when it drops. Anyway, below, you can find the easy step-by-step instructions you need to follow to get yourself in the best position ahead of the restock.
- Download the Best Buy app on Android or iOS
- Sign into your Best Buy account
- Ensure your payment details and address are correct and ready to go
- Tag the notification bell to get a reminder when the stock drops
- Make sure you enable notifications
- Keep your phone nearby and keep a lookout for the notification
It's a simple set of instructions and it appears that you can do this right now, well in advance of the stock drop on December 2.
You can find the Best Buy links for both below as well as a host of other US and UK retailer restock links to check in the meantime.
Excellent news for anyone who has missed out on previous restocks, and as long as you sign into the Best Buy app and allow notifications for the Slim, you'll be in with a shout of getting one in time for the holidays.
Also check: Amazon | Walmart | | Target | GameStop | PlayStation Direct
UK stock checks: PS Direct | Amazon | Argos | Very | EE Store
Exclusive to the Best Buy app and the Best Buy Drops scheme, the 30th Anniversary DualSense looks set to come back into stock at Best Buy on December 2.
Also check: Amazon | Walmart | Target | GameStop | PlayStation Direct
UK stock checks: PS Direct | Amazon | Argos | Very | Currys | Game
PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary stock has been pretty hard to come by since the pre-order phase, though we did have some launch day stock at PlayStation Direct. On the other hand, PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense controller stock has been a little better with infrequent restocks dropping at retailers on both sides of the Atlantic. Hopefully, this Best Buy one is a substantial one and can allow a bunch more fans to finally get their hands on the limited-edition gear.
If you're after the regular PS5 Slim console, the PS5 Pro, or the regular PS5 DualSense, no matter where you are in the world, then you can find the latest and lowest prices on them below.
