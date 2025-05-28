I've owned the OG PS5 since launch, but this Days of Play discount could be the push I need to upgrade my setup to the PS5 Slim
A slimmer price
The PlayStation Days of Play sale is back in all its glory, and if you've been following the Sony console for as long as I have, you know that means one thing - some incredible deals on PlayStation gear!
I've been a PlayStation 5 owner since the console launched, but there's a discount right now that has me seriously considering an upgrade. In the US, you can grab the PS5 Slim - Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 bundle for just $499.99 at PS Direct - a $119.99 discount compared to the retail price of everything included.
Alternatively, the PS5 Slim Digital Edition - Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 bundle is up for only $399.99 at PS Direct - another $119.99 saving.
This bundle is unfortunately not available in the UK right now, though you can get the PS5 Slim for just £379 at EE or £389.99 at retailers like PS Direct, or the PS5 Slim Digital Edition for only £329 at EE, or just £339.99 at the places such as PS Direct - that's £100 off at EE and £90 off elsewhere.
Here's everything that you need to know.
Today's best PS5 deals
US deals
If you're after a PS5 Slim with its disc reader attachment, then don't miss this fantastic bundle deal. You save $119.99 compared to the combined retail price of everything included, and net a PS5 Slim and a digital copy of the latest Call of Duty game.
Price check: PS Direct - $449.99 | Amazon - $449.99 | Best Buy - $449.99
Prefer an all-digital system? Walmart has you covered with this PS5 Slim Digital Edition bundle. Again, you get a copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 here, with an overall saving of $119.99 compared to retail price.
Price check: PS Direct - £399.99 | Amazon - $399.99 | Best Buy - $399.99
The PS5 Pro is also discounted by $50. If you've been waiting for the chance to dive into the high-end gaming experience with advanced ray tracing and PSSR support, then this discount is worth considering.
Price check: PS Direct - $649.99 | Amazon - $649 | Best Buy - $649.99 | Target - $649.99
UK deals
The PS5 Slim is on sale for £90 less than its usual price in the UK, with Amazon undercutting a lot of the competition by a bit more! This enhanced, smaller version of the launch PS5 comes with some key upgrades, including a larger 1TB SSD.
Price check: Amazon - £384.95 | PS Direct - £389.99 | The Game Collection - £384.95 | Very - £389 | Currys - £389 | Argos - £389.99 | John Lewis - £389.99 | ShopTo - £389.95
While the official savings on the PS5 Slim Digital Edition appear to be £90, EE is offering an extra tenner and 99p off to offer an even more attractive saving. This has all the same great specs as the PS5 Slim, but lacks the disc reader attachment. This can be purchased separately at a later date, though.
Price check: Amazon - £329.99 | PS Direct - £339.99 | The Game Collection - £339.95 | Very - £339 | Currys - £329.99 | Argos - £329.99 | John Lewis - £339.99 | ShopTo - £339.85
If you won't settle for anything but the best, then it's easy to recommend the PS5 Pro at £50 off at EE. It's a new lowest-ever, I think, and definitely a tidy little saving for such a recently released system.
Price check: Amazon - £654.99 | PS Direct - £654.99 | Very - £654 | Currys - £654 | Argos - £654.99 | John Lewis - £654.99 | ShopTo - £654.85
The PS5 Slim currently sits right at the top of my guide to the best gaming consoles right now. It has it all, powerful specs, a huge library of great games (including lots of superb PS5 exclusives), a fantastic controller, and more. You even get a great little game, Astro's Playroom, included right out of the box.
If you're still playing on a crusty old Xbox One or PlayStation 4, then I couldn't recommend upgrading highly enough.
The two bundles available in the US also include a copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, one of my favorite games of last year and one of the best Call of Duty entries in years. It offers a fantastic blockbuster campaign and a suite of high-quality multiplayer modes, plus some of the best graphics I've seen on a console game.
Outside the US or UK, or just want to see some other PS5 Slim discounts? Check out some of the best prices near you below.
