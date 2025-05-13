Forget the Xbox price hikes, this new Sony PS5 bundle delivers some serious value with the cheapest PlayStation Plus Premium sub you'll likely ever get

If you've been put off by the recent Xbox price rises, then Sony might have the best value way to get your hands on a new console right now.

The company has released a new console bundle that nets you a PlayStation 5 and 24 months of PlayStation Plus Premium at a reduced price. Right now, it's only $579.99 (was $749.99) at GameStop in the US.

That's a $170 discount on paper, but the savings are even better when you consider that 24 months of PS Plus Premium normally sets you back by $319.98 at a minimum.

You can also catch a similar bundle in the UK, though it includes the enhanced PS5 Slim instead of the original PS5 for just £649 (was £679) at EE. Read on for everything that you need to know about these deals.

Today's best PS5 deals

PS5 Slim PlayStation Plus Premium 24-Month Bundle: was £679 now £649 at EE The UK equivalent of this bundle is even better value, packing in the more modern PS5 Slim with the disc drive accessory. This version of the system comes with 1TB of storage, which is a nice boost. You also get that 24-month membership, which is usually £239.98, for just £169.01 more than the console on its own.

If you're not familiar with PlayStation Plus Premium, it is the most expansive version of Sony's subscription service. Most importantly, it lets you play games online with friends and gives you access to monthly games at no additional cost.

You also get exclusive discounts and in-game content, plus cloud storage. On top of this, there's the Game Catalogue giving you access to a wide range of fantastic titles from across the PS4 and PS5 generations.

If you prefer older games, a Ubisoft+ Classics membership is included at no extra cost in addition to access to the PlayStation Classics Catalogue.

Throw in game trials for some of the best PS5 games, plus access to PS5 Cloud Streaming for those times when you don't want to wait for a download, and you have no shortage of things to do.

You even get to use the Sony Picture Catalogue, which lets you watch select movies at no extra cost on your console.

Want to compare the cost of these bundles to other console offers? Check out the best PS5 deals near you below.