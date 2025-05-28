Huge PS5 Pro deal alert! Sony's Days of Play sale has brought the premium enthusiast console down to its lowest ever price in the US and the UK.

This is excellent news for anyone looking to bag the new enhanced PS5 console, but is looking for any means possible to negate the machine's rather high price tag.

You can head to multiple retailers in the US to get this discount, but Walmart has the console up for $649, which looks like the best deal - but only compared to the price that's higher by a mere 99 cents at PS Direct, where the console is $649.99!

In the UK, it's a very similar story, but with a not-quite-so-deep price cut - but one that is still significant and a new lowest-ever retail price. The best and most convenient UK retailer to get the Pro is probably Amazon, where the console is £654, but equally, PS Direct is offering basically the same price, selling the PS5 Pro for £654.99.

As far as I can tell, and I'm almost certain of this, these are the lowest retail prices ever seen. The discounts also immediately offset most of the price tag of the PS5 disc drive, too, that you'll need to attach to the PS5 Pro if you have lots of physical games.

Today's best PS5 Pro deals

I love the PS5 Pro, and if you're a PlayStation enthusiast and someone who really values getting the absolute most out of your games with the most performant PlayStation on the market, then it's likely you'll love it too.

In my PS5 Pro review, I particularly enjoyed the benefits of PSSR upscaling, offering high frame rates, and exquisite graphical fidelity simultaneously, as well as the excellence it offers on 120Hz displays. And while it also offers a Wi-Fi and SSD upgrade over the PS5 Slim, the retail price was a bit of a sticking point - thankfully, deals like this go someway to negating that.

If you're not in the UK, then below you'll find the latest and lowest prices on the PS5 Pro wherever you are in the world.