PlayStation's Days of Play sale has dropped the DualSense Edge's price to something I can comfortably recommend

PlayStation Direct's Days of Play sale is finally here, and it's offering some world-class discounts on premium PlayStation hardware.
Case in point, the high-end (and normally extremely pricey) DualSense Edge controller is currently available at $169.99 (was $199.99) at PlayStation Direct US. You can expect this saving for both the White and Midnight Black variants - but sadly, no dice for the 30th Anniversary limited edition. Booo!
• Browse all of PlayStation Direct's Days of Play sales
Over in the UK, you've got a slightly less impressive - but still very worthwhile - discount. At PlayStation Direct UK, you can currently grab the DualSense Edge for £174.99 (was £199.99). However, we think it's worth checking out alternative retailers in the UK here. Particularly at Currys, where the controller is just £169. Check the deal blocks below for more information.
DualSense Edge deals in the US
It's the best discount we've ever seen for the DualSense Edge in the US, with PlayStation Direct taking it down to a price worth shouting about. It's a fantastic premium controller, but one that I usually find tough to recommend at its retail price of 200 bucks. Now, though, it's that bit more enticing.
Midnight Black: was $199.99 now $169.99 at PS Direct
Price check: Amazon - $169.99 | Target - $169.99 | Best Buy - $169.99 | Walmart - $169 | GameStop - $169.99
DualSense Edge deals in the UK
The Days of Play sale may be the spotlight here, but the DualSense Edge is actually cheapest at UK retailer Currys - undercutting Sony by around £6. A small difference to be sure, but we think it's always worth going for the cheapest option.
Midnight Black: was £199.99 now £174.99 at PS Direct
Price check: Amazon - £169.99 | Argos - £169.99 | PS Direct - £174.99 | Game - £169 | Very - £169.99
While I was fairly harsh in scoring the DualSense Edge in my review, that largely came down to its price versus a regular DualSense controller and the additional features the premium pad provides for that jump in price.
At this discount, though, I'm much more comfortable in recommending the DualSense Edge as it is most certainly one of the best PS5 controllers on the market. Build quality is a noticeable step up, for one, and the addition of two 'Function' switches for quick button profile switching is a blessing.
I also love that the DualSense Edge comes with its own carry case and a set of accessories, including swappable rear bumpers for additional inputs, a set of thumbstick caps, and a cable lock for those who prefer a wired connection.
Not in the US or the UK? Check the list below for the best deals on the DualSense Edge controller in your region.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.