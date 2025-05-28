PlayStation's Days of Play sale has dropped the DualSense Edge's price to something I can comfortably recommend

PlayStation Direct's Days of Play sale is finally here, and it's offering some world-class discounts on premium PlayStation hardware.

Case in point, the high-end (and normally extremely pricey) DualSense Edge controller is currently available at $169.99 (was $199.99) at PlayStation Direct US. You can expect this saving for both the White and Midnight Black variants - but sadly, no dice for the 30th Anniversary limited edition. Booo!

Over in the UK, you've got a slightly less impressive - but still very worthwhile - discount. At PlayStation Direct UK, you can currently grab the DualSense Edge for £174.99 (was £199.99). However, we think it's worth checking out alternative retailers in the UK here. Particularly at Currys, where the controller is just £169. Check the deal blocks below for more information.

DualSense Edge deals in the US

DualSense Edge deals in the UK

While I was fairly harsh in scoring the DualSense Edge in my review, that largely came down to its price versus a regular DualSense controller and the additional features the premium pad provides for that jump in price.

At this discount, though, I'm much more comfortable in recommending the DualSense Edge as it is most certainly one of the best PS5 controllers on the market. Build quality is a noticeable step up, for one, and the addition of two 'Function' switches for quick button profile switching is a blessing.

I also love that the DualSense Edge comes with its own carry case and a set of accessories, including swappable rear bumpers for additional inputs, a set of thumbstick caps, and a cable lock for those who prefer a wired connection.

Not in the US or the UK? Check the list below for the best deals on the DualSense Edge controller in your region.