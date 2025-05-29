DualSense Wireless Controllers are enjoying steep discounts during PlayStation's Days of Play sale - including $30 off the limited edition Fortnite model

PlayStation's Days of Play sale continues, and today I'm bringing you all the best deals for the PS5's DualSense Wireless Controller at PlayStation Direct.
There are tons of savings to be had this year across a broad range of color options for the PS5's flagship gamepad. In most cases, you stand to save $20 off each model. That includes the standard white controller, which is currently available for $54.99 (was $74.99) at PlayStation Direct. Some special editions are also discounted, including the Chroma Pearl variant at $59.99 (was $79.99).
• Browse all of PlayStation Direct's Days of Play sales
One of the best savings, though, is one for the Fortnite aficionados. The DualSense Fortnite Limited Edition controller has received its steepest discount yet, dropping to $54.99 (was $84.99). For more information, including both US and UK prices, be sure to have a browse of the deal blocks below.
DualSense Wireless Controller deals in the US
We've seen similar DualSense discounts in the past, but with the controller typically being quite expensive, we're always on the lookout for deals, whether they be from PlayStation itself or not. This is one such case, where you stand to save 20 bucks off the excellent flagship PS5 controller.
Price check: Amazon - $54.88 | Walmart - $54.88
Prefer something a little darker? The Midnight Black DualSense is the one for you and comes in at the same discounted price as the standard white variant.
Price check: Amazon - $54.88 | Walmart - $54.88
Oddly, the Cosmic Red model isn't discounted at PS Direct, so it's Amazon to the rescue this time.
Price check: PS Direct - $74.99 | Walmart - $54.88
Thankfully, the Starlight Blue model has solid discounts at PS Direct and other retailers. This is like the Fortnite one below, but without the battle royale-themed liveries, should you prefer something plainer.
Price check: Amazon - $54.88 | Walmart - $54.88
If you're picking up a controller to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (or any other FPS game) on PS5, then the Gray Camouflage DualSense might suit you to a tee.
Price check: Amazon - $54.88 | Walmart - $54.88
By jumping up five bucks, you can grab one of these shinier DualSense colorways. A phenomenal price once again with PS Direct and Amazon hosting the best discounts around for these controllers right now.
Price check: Best Buy - $59.99 | Amazon - $59.99
The attractive Chroma Indigo is also on sale, and while not quite a record-low price, it's about a dollar short. This is one of my favorites, thanks to its eye-catching shiny blue hue.
Price check: Amazon - $59.88
Another stunner of a DualSense controller. You really can't go wrong with any of these Chroma pads, and I'd say they're worth the extra five bucks if you're looking to buy a standout design for your PS5 console.
Price check: Amazon - $59.99 | Walmart - $59.88
Now here's a real champ; the Chroma Pearl DualSense has been a favorite of ours since its launch last year, and it's now an impressive 20 bucks off at PS Direct.
Price check: Best Buy - $59.99 | Amazon - $59.99
This is the best discount we've ever seen for the limited edition Fortnite DualSense controller. It only appears to be discounted at PS Direct, however.
Price check: Amazon - $84.99
DualSense Wireless Controller deals in the UK
UK folks stand to save even more, with these impressive £20 savings on a range of DualSense pads, starting here with the standard white model.
Price check: Amazon - £49.95 | Argos - £49.99
Once again, the Midnight Black colorway is down to the same discounted price as the White version in the UK.
Price check: Amazon - $54.88 | Walmart - $54.88
Unlike the US, the Cosmic Red DualSense is available at PS Direct in the UK, with the same discount as the above, more generic, models.
Price check: Amazon - £49.95 | Argos - £49.99
You can also get the Starlight Blue model at the standard discounted rate.
Price check: Amazon - £48.85 | Argos - £49.99
Another excellent UK discount here, this time for the Gray Camouflage model. This is one that rarely gets a discount as good as the more standard colors. One worth jumping on if you like this design for sure.
Price check: Amazon - £49.99 | Argos - £49.99
For just a fiver more than the cheaper models, you can get the Sterling Silver DualSense model. The shinier hue is certainly more eye-catching here.
Price check: Amazon - £52.99 | Argos - £52.99
Yep, the Chroma set of DualSense controller have also been discounted in the UK! These aren't subject to price drops as much as other models, so well worth jumping on during the Days of Play sales week.
Price check: Argos - £52.99
The second of three Chroma models shares the others' price drop. If emerald greens are your bag, then this is the gamepad to go for.
Price check: Amazon - £52.99 | Argos - £52.99
The impressively vibrant Chroma Pearl variant also shares the same £20 discount as its brethren.
Price check: Amazon - £52.99 | Argos - £52.99
This discount isn't quite as impressive as the one over in the US for the Fortnite model, but it's still among the lowest we've seen it drop to in the UK. Additionally, the only notable discount seems to be at PS Direct UK for this controller at present.
DualSense Edge deals in the US
If you're in a position to splash out some more cash on Sony's premium controller, you're in luck! The DualSense Edge has also received steep discount during this year's Days of Play sale. Check the deal blocks below for more information.
Quite simply the best deal we've seen for the DualSense Edge in the US, period. There's no telling if it'll receive another strong discount like this outside of Days of Play or Black Friday, so be sure to act soon if you're tempted!
Midnight Black: was $199.99 now $169.99 at PS Direct
Price check: Amazon - $169.99 | Target - $169.99 | Best Buy - $169.99 | Walmart - $169 | GameStop - $169.99
DualSense Edge deals in the UK
Another stellar discount in the UK, this time from popular retailer Currys which is beating out PS Direct by a significant margin.
Midnight Black: was £199.99 now £174.99 at PS Direct
Price check: Amazon - £169.99 | Argos - £169.99 | PS Direct - £174.99 | Game - £169 | Very - £169.99
Not in the US or the UK? Check the list below for the best deals on the DualSense and DualSense Edge in your region.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
