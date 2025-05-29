DualSense Wireless Controllers are enjoying steep discounts during PlayStation's Days of Play sale - including $30 off the limited edition Fortnite model

PlayStation's Days of Play sale continues, and today I'm bringing you all the best deals for the PS5's DualSense Wireless Controller at PlayStation Direct.

There are tons of savings to be had this year across a broad range of color options for the PS5's flagship gamepad. In most cases, you stand to save $20 off each model. That includes the standard white controller, which is currently available for $54.99 (was $74.99) at PlayStation Direct. Some special editions are also discounted, including the Chroma Pearl variant at $59.99 (was $79.99).

• Browse all of PlayStation Direct's Days of Play sales

One of the best savings, though, is one for the Fortnite aficionados. The DualSense Fortnite Limited Edition controller has received its steepest discount yet, dropping to $54.99 (was $84.99). For more information, including both US and UK prices, be sure to have a browse of the deal blocks below.

DualSense Wireless Controller deals in the US

DualSense Wireless Controller deals in the UK

DualSense Wireless Controller (Fortnite): was £74.99 now £54.99 at PlayStation Direct UK This discount isn't quite as impressive as the one over in the US for the Fortnite model, but it's still among the lowest we've seen it drop to in the UK. Additionally, the only notable discount seems to be at PS Direct UK for this controller at present.

DualSense Edge deals in the US

If you're in a position to splash out some more cash on Sony's premium controller, you're in luck! The DualSense Edge has also received steep discount during this year's Days of Play sale. Check the deal blocks below for more information.

DualSense Edge deals in the UK

Not in the US or the UK? Check the list below for the best deals on the DualSense and DualSense Edge in your region.