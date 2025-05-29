Recommended reading

DualSense Wireless Controllers are enjoying steep discounts during PlayStation's Days of Play sale - including $30 off the limited edition Fortnite model

Deals
By published

The best DualSense deals we've seen all year

Three DualSense controller on a green background with white big savings text
(Image credit: Future/Sony)

PlayStation's Days of Play sale continues, and today I'm bringing you all the best deals for the PS5's DualSense Wireless Controller at PlayStation Direct.

There are tons of savings to be had this year across a broad range of color options for the PS5's flagship gamepad. In most cases, you stand to save $20 off each model. That includes the standard white controller, which is currently available for $54.99 (was $74.99) at PlayStation Direct. Some special editions are also discounted, including the Chroma Pearl variant at $59.99 (was $79.99).

Browse all of PlayStation Direct's Days of Play sales

One of the best savings, though, is one for the Fortnite aficionados. The DualSense Fortnite Limited Edition controller has received its steepest discount yet, dropping to $54.99 (was $84.99). For more information, including both US and UK prices, be sure to have a browse of the deal blocks below.

DualSense Wireless Controller deals in the US

DualSense Wireless Controller (White)
DualSense Wireless Controller (White): was $74.99 now $54.99 at PlayStation Direct US

We've seen similar DualSense discounts in the past, but with the controller typically being quite expensive, we're always on the lookout for deals, whether they be from PlayStation itself or not. This is one such case, where you stand to save 20 bucks off the excellent flagship PS5 controller.

Price check: Amazon - $54.88 | Walmart - $54.88

View Deal
DualSense Wireless Controller (Midnight Black)
DualSense Wireless Controller (Midnight Black): was $74.99 now $54.99 at PlayStation Direct US

Prefer something a little darker? The Midnight Black DualSense is the one for you and comes in at the same discounted price as the standard white variant.

Price check: Amazon - $54.88 | Walmart - $54.88

View Deal
DualSense Wireless Controller (Cosmic Red)
DualSense Wireless Controller (Cosmic Red): was $74.99 now $54.88 at Amazon

Oddly, the Cosmic Red model isn't discounted at PS Direct, so it's Amazon to the rescue this time.

Price check: PS Direct - $74.99 | Walmart - $54.88

View Deal
DualSense Wireless Controller (Starlight Blue)
DualSense Wireless Controller (Starlight Blue): was $74.99 now $54.99 at PlayStation Direct US

Thankfully, the Starlight Blue model has solid discounts at PS Direct and other retailers. This is like the Fortnite one below, but without the battle royale-themed liveries, should you prefer something plainer.

Price check: Amazon - $54.88 | Walmart - $54.88

View Deal
DualSense Wireless Controller (Gray Camouflage)
DualSense Wireless Controller (Gray Camouflage): was $74.99 now $54.99 at PlayStation Direct US

If you're picking up a controller to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (or any other FPS game) on PS5, then the Gray Camouflage DualSense might suit you to a tee.

Price check: Amazon - $54.88 | Walmart - $54.88

View Deal
DualSense Wireless Controller (Sterling Silver)
DualSense Wireless Controller (Sterling Silver): was $79.99 now $59.99 at PlayStation Direct US

By jumping up five bucks, you can grab one of these shinier DualSense colorways. A phenomenal price once again with PS Direct and Amazon hosting the best discounts around for these controllers right now.

Price check: Best Buy - $59.99 | Amazon - $59.99

View Deal
DualSense Wireless Controller (Chroma Indigo)
DualSense Wireless Controller (Chroma Indigo): was $79.99 now $59.99 at PlayStation Direct US

The attractive Chroma Indigo is also on sale, and while not quite a record-low price, it's about a dollar short. This is one of my favorites, thanks to its eye-catching shiny blue hue.

Price check: Amazon - $59.88

View Deal
DualSense Wireless Controller (Chroma Teal)
DualSense Wireless Controller (Chroma Teal): was $79.99 now $59.99 at PlayStation Direct US

Another stunner of a DualSense controller. You really can't go wrong with any of these Chroma pads, and I'd say they're worth the extra five bucks if you're looking to buy a standout design for your PS5 console.

Price check: Amazon - $59.99 | Walmart - $59.88

View Deal
DualSense Wireless Controller (Chroma Pearl)
DualSense Wireless Controller (Chroma Pearl): was $79.99 now $59.99 at PlayStation Direct US

Now here's a real champ; the Chroma Pearl DualSense has been a favorite of ours since its launch last year, and it's now an impressive 20 bucks off at PS Direct.

Price check: Best Buy - $59.99 | Amazon - $59.99

View Deal
DualSense Wireless Controller (Fortnite)
DualSense Wireless Controller (Fortnite): was $84.99 now $54.99 at PlayStation Direct US

This is the best discount we've ever seen for the limited edition Fortnite DualSense controller. It only appears to be discounted at PS Direct, however.

Price check: Amazon - $84.99

View Deal

DualSense Wireless Controller deals in the UK

DualSense Wireless Controller (White)
DualSense Wireless Controller (White): was £64.99 now £44.99 at PlayStation Direct UK

UK folks stand to save even more, with these impressive £20 savings on a range of DualSense pads, starting here with the standard white model.

Price check: Amazon - £49.95 | Argos - £49.99

View Deal
DualSense Wireless Controller (Midnight Black)
DualSense Wireless Controller (Midnight Black): was £64.99 now £44.99 at PlayStation Direct UK

Once again, the Midnight Black colorway is down to the same discounted price as the White version in the UK.

Price check: Amazon - $54.88 | Walmart - $54.88

View Deal
DualSense Wireless Controller (Cosmic Red)
DualSense Wireless Controller (Cosmic Red): was £64.99 now £44.99 at PlayStation Direct UK

Unlike the US, the Cosmic Red DualSense is available at PS Direct in the UK, with the same discount as the above, more generic, models.

Price check: Amazon - £49.95 | Argos - £49.99

View Deal
DualSense Wireless Controller (Starlight Blue)
DualSense Wireless Controller (Starlight Blue): was £64.99 now £44.99 at PlayStation Direct UK

You can also get the Starlight Blue model at the standard discounted rate.

Price check: Amazon - £48.85 | Argos - £49.99

View Deal
DualSense Wireless Controller (Gray Camouflage)
DualSense Wireless Controller (Gray Camouflage): was £64.99 now £44.99 at PlayStation Direct UK

Another excellent UK discount here, this time for the Gray Camouflage model. This is one that rarely gets a discount as good as the more standard colors. One worth jumping on if you like this design for sure.

Price check: Amazon - £49.99 | Argos - £49.99

View Deal
DualSense Wireless Controller (Sterling Silver)
DualSense Wireless Controller (Sterling Silver): was £69.99 now £49.99 at PlayStation Direct UK

For just a fiver more than the cheaper models, you can get the Sterling Silver DualSense model. The shinier hue is certainly more eye-catching here.

Price check: Amazon - £52.99 | Argos - £52.99

View Deal
DualSense Wireless Controller (Chroma Indigo)
DualSense Wireless Controller (Chroma Indigo): was £69.99 now £49.99 at PlayStation Direct UK

Yep, the Chroma set of DualSense controller have also been discounted in the UK! These aren't subject to price drops as much as other models, so well worth jumping on during the Days of Play sales week.

Price check: Argos - £52.99

View Deal
DualSense Wireless Controller (Chroma Teal)
DualSense Wireless Controller (Chroma Teal): was £69.99 now £49.99 at PlayStation Direct UK

The second of three Chroma models shares the others' price drop. If emerald greens are your bag, then this is the gamepad to go for.

Price check: Amazon - £52.99 | Argos - £52.99

View Deal
DualSense Wireless Controller (Chroma Pearl)
DualSense Wireless Controller (Chroma Pearl): was £69.99 now £49.99 at PlayStation Direct UK

The impressively vibrant Chroma Pearl variant also shares the same £20 discount as its brethren.

Price check: Amazon - £52.99 | Argos - £52.99

View Deal
DualSense Wireless Controller (Fortnite)
DualSense Wireless Controller (Fortnite): was £74.99 now £54.99 at PlayStation Direct UK

This discount isn't quite as impressive as the one over in the US for the Fortnite model, but it's still among the lowest we've seen it drop to in the UK. Additionally, the only notable discount seems to be at PS Direct UK for this controller at present.

View Deal

DualSense Edge deals in the US

If you're in a position to splash out some more cash on Sony's premium controller, you're in luck! The DualSense Edge has also received steep discount during this year's Days of Play sale. Check the deal blocks below for more information.

DualSense Edge
DualSense Edge: was $199.99 now $169.99 at PlayStation Direct US

Quite simply the best deal we've seen for the DualSense Edge in the US, period. There's no telling if it'll receive another strong discount like this outside of Days of Play or Black Friday, so be sure to act soon if you're tempted!

Midnight Black: was $199.99 now $169.99 at PS Direct

Price check: Amazon - $169.99 | Target - $169.99 | Best Buy - $169.99 | Walmart - $169 | GameStop - $169.99

View Deal

DualSense Edge deals in the UK

DualSense Edge
DualSense Edge: was £199.99 now £169 at Currys

Another stellar discount in the UK, this time from popular retailer Currys which is beating out PS Direct by a significant margin.

Midnight Black: was £199.99 now £174.99 at PS Direct

Price check: Amazon - £169.99 | Argos - £169.99 | PS Direct - £174.99 | Game - £169 | Very - £169.99

View Deal

Not in the US or the UK? Check the list below for the best deals on the DualSense and DualSense Edge in your region.

TOPICS
Rhys Wood
Rhys Wood
Hardware Editor

Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.