Just when I thought I had seen everything this Prime Day, enter this absolutely bonkers game deal. Right now you can grab Final Fantasy 1-6 Collection Anniversary Edition for just $44.99 (was $74.99) at Amazon.

That's a roughly half of what I paid for the game around this time last year, and a steal considering what's included. You get six whole Final Fantasy games for Nintendo Switch, each offering tens or even hundreds of hours of content. It works out at under $8 per individual game - absolutely unbeatable value.

This is by far the best Nintendo Switch game deal I've spotted this Amazon Prime Day, and one that I would recommend you snap up before the sale ends in just a few hours time.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Final Fantasy 1-6 Collection Anniversary Edition

Save $30 Final Fantasy 1-6 Collection Anniversary Edition: was $74.99 now $44.99 at Amazon This is an absurdly low price for such a meaty collection containing six whole Final Fantasy games. It offers hundreds of hours of entertainment and is a must-have for RPG fans, plus includes some bonus sticker sheets. This is a record discount, so get it before it's gone.

Final Fantasy 1-6 Collection remains one of my favorite games on Nintendo Switch. I haven't managed to finish all the included titles quite yet, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise given just how many you get here. Still, chipping away at old Final Fantasy games is a great way to pass the time on the train in my book.

As the name would suggest, it contains Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy 2, Final Fantasy 3, Final Fantasy 4, Final Fantasy 5, and Final Fantasy 6, all updated an enhanced for modern systems.

Improvements include an overhauled user interface, crisper pixel graphics, and a few extras such as a gallery and music player.

This Anniversary Edition even comes bundled with sticker sheet, with 12 stickers adorned with characters from across the games.

