I've tested a lot of smart lights, and without a shadow of a doubt, Govee is my top choice for creating a cleverly curated lighting setup.

I have quite the combo of smart lighting on the go at my home at the moment, from some top brands like Philips Hue and Nanoleaf. But they all pale in comparison to the convenience and high level of customization that my Govee lights possess.

I absolutely adore the Govee Table Lamp 2, as I made abundantly clear when I awarded it 4.5 stars in my review, and I already have two at home, but they've proven so versatile and useful that I'm seriously tempted to make the most of this fabulous $24 / £24 discount on Amazon.

Govee Table Lamp 2: was $79.99 now $55.99 at Amazon This super-smart RGBIC LED table lamp is satisfyingly adaptable, whether you're after mood lighting, a reading light, or you want to unwind while watching colorful swirling shapes after a long day. The Govee Home app offers a huge range of customizable settings and preset scenes to explore, so you'll never get bored with this little table lamp. Right now, it's still a fantastic $24 off, so make the most of this Prime Day deal while you still can.

Govee Table Lamp 2: was £69.99 now £45.99 at Amazon This aesthetically pleasing little color capsule is wonderfully adaptable, whether you want bright white hues for focusing, warm tones for winding down, or captivating and colorful scenes for a little dopamine hit; this smart RGBIC is up for the task. I raved about the Govee Home app in my review, and I'm just as in love with it now as ever, thanks to its impressive selection of customizable settings and preset scenes. And now that it's been reduced by £24, it's going to be hard not to get drawn in.

More recently, I had the joy of testing the Govee Neon Rope Light 2, and I have been pining after one ever since. So you can imagine the temptation when I discovered this $33 / £40 discount on the 16.4ft / 5m model I tested – how am I supposed to resist that?

Able to be shaped into a custom neon sign, this smart rope light looks awesome enough even on its most basic settings. Add to this the same fantastic variety of features that the Table Lamp 2 offers, this rope light can be calibrated to display some fabulous effects to suit the design it's been shaped into. Now that's a truly bright idea!

Govee Neon Rope Light 2: was $99.99 now $66.99 at Amazon You can now create your own custom neon sign for a seriously good price, thanks to this amazing $33 discount. Thanks to the easy-to-follow walkthroughs on the Govee Home app, this flexible rope light is easy to form into an eye-catching feature – plus the shape mapping function means you can preset scenes to play across your chosen shape, which looks very cool.

Govee Neon Rope Light 2: was £99.99 now £59.99 at Amazon This stunning 40% discount has knocked a generous £40 off the list price of this clever RGBIC rope light – so I can't not buy it now, can I? This flexible show-stopper is Matter-compatible and pleasingly easy to form, especially with the help of the walk-throughs on the Govee Home app. The shape mapping is a stand-out feature, making it possible to fine-tune the different dynamic lighting effects. If you've ever wanted a neon sign, this is a deal not to be missed.

If you want to build a great smart lighting system that's easy to control with a user-friendly app and Alexa compatibility, then Govee is most definitely the way to go.

There have been deals popping up on some of the best smart lights this Prime Day, and with just hours to go, now's the time to make the most of these bright and beautiful savings.