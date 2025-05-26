Light up this Memorial Day with up to $50 off Philips Hue smart light starter kits and bundle deals
Big savings on smart lighting solutions
This year's Memorial Day sales are a great time to buy into the smart home revolution with smart lighting, and Philips Hue smart lights are certainly the most popular choice.
These innovative lights screw in place like regular bulbs, but can interface with your smart speaker of choice, such as Alexa devices, Google Home, or Apple's Homekit. Turn them on or off or change color with a voice command, or even schedule specific programs.
• Check our Amazon's full Memorial Day sale
Amazon is offering a four-pack of Philips Hue 75w 1100 lights at a bargain price, reduced from
$179.99 to $139.99 at Amazon. This will allow you to fit multiple lights in multiple rooms, seamlessly controlling your lighting to the minutiae as you move around your home.
However, Best Buy is also getting in on the bundle deal act, offering just two Philips Hue 75W 1100 lights, along with smart security contact sensors for doors and cupboards, a bridge, and an indoor motion sensor. All this is reduced from
$299.99 down to just $249.99 at Best Buy.
Check out the deal in full below, and scroll down to check out more Philips Hue deals in your region.
Today's best Philips Hue deals
Save $40 on this deal hidden on Amazon's Philips Hue page. It's actually two two-packs, but Amazon has marketed them as a pack of four, and put it on the page headlined by the pack of just one light. Seamlessly control four different lights with your voice or the Hue app.
Save $50 on this starter kit, featuring a bridge, two of the above Hue lights, an indoor motion sensor and contact sensors. As well as having total control of your lights, you can also set up programs: if the motion sensor is triggered, for example, the light could switch on and you'll get an alert on your app.
If you've already got one of the best smart speakers such as an Amazon Echo device, one of these kits is an awesome way to take your smart home experience to the next level.
As well as the security and convenience, you can have some fun: turn them an eerie green for a Halloween party, for example, or use a Hue bridge and Hue HDMI Sync box to sync your lights to your TV for atmospheric lighting.
More Memorial Day Philips Hue deals
