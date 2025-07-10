The BenQ X3100i is our favorite gaming projector here at TechRadar, and it’s getting a $300 discount to $2,499 (was $2,799) at Amazon for Prime Day.

• See all of today's best Amazon deals

That might not seem like the biggest price cut happening on Amazon right now, but it’s a rare discount on the BenQ X3100i, which typically remains stuck at its regular $2,799 price throughout the year. BenQ has actually raised the price of the X3100i since its initial release, so Amazon’s current discount brings it closer to its original price.

Amazon Prime Day deal: BenQ X3100i gaming projector

BenQ X3100i projector: was $2,799 now $2,499 at Amazon The BenQ X3100i is getting a rare $300 discount in Amazon's Prime Day sales. The X3100i is a portable 4K projector that delivers an exceptionally bright picture and features a 240Hz mode for gaming. It has built-in speakers and runs the Android TV platform for streaming. This discount may not last beyond Prime Day, so we recommend taking advantage of it while you can.

The best gaming pick in our best projectors guide, the BenQ X3100i is a 4K model that utilizes a 4LED DLP light engine and boasts an impressive 3,300 ANSI lumens of brightness. It can project images as large as 200 inches diagonally and runs on the Android TV platform for seamless streaming.

The projector can run at 4K at 60Hz or 1080p at 240Hz, and in our BenQ X3100i review, we found that switching to 240Hz mode resulted in breezy and incredibly responsive gaming performance. The X3100i’s high brightness also makes it a great option for movies, and the projector supports both the HDR10 and HLG high dynamic range formats.

As a compact all-in-one unit that can be moved from room to room in your home, the X3100i has built-in speakers, and we found that these delivered “surprisingly potent” sound in our tests. With its bright picture, great gaming chops, and good built-in sound, the BenQ X3100i is a great deal at its discounted $2,499 price.

More of today's best Amazon Prime Day deals

Add a review Hawk widget for the product that you're writing about or multimodel Hawk widget if there's more than one product