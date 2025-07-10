This bright 4K laser projector with Dolby Vision HDR is getting a Prime Day exclusive deal

Deals
By published

Save 20% on the Valerion VisionMaster Pro2

Valerion VisionMaster Pro2 on magenta background
(Image credit: Future)

Prime member home theater fans, have I got a deal for you! One of the few projectors on the market with Dolby Vision high dynamic range support, the Valerion VisionMaster Pro2 is now $2,389 (was $2,999.99) at Amazon.

See all of today's best Amazon deals

This Amazon Prime Day deal, a 20% discount, is exclusively for Amazon Prime members, so make sure you pony up for a Prime account before clicking that Buy Now button.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Valerion VisionMaster Pro2

Valerion VisionMaster Pro2
Valerion VisionMaster Pro2: was $2,999 now $2,389 at Amazon

Amazon Prime members can save 20% on the Valerion VisionMaster Pro2 projector in this Prime exclusive deal. The VisionMaster Pro2 supports both the Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats and is also IMAX Enhanced. This is a great price for a triple-laser projector with 3,000 ISO lumens brightness, so get on the Prime train to grab this deal.

View Deal

The Valerion VisionMaster Pro2 is a triple-laser model with specs to rival the best projectors: 3,000 ISO lumens brightness, 110% BT.2020 color space coverage, 3D support, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ HDR, Filmmaker Mode, and IMAX Enhanced certification.

It has better-than-average built-in speakers for a home theater projector, and it runs the Google TV smart TV platform for streaming. Gaming specs are also strong on the VisionMaster Pro2, which has a 240Hz gaming mode and a claimed 4ms input lag.

We have a review of this projector in the works, but what we can share for now is that the VisionMaster Pro2 is a good value at its $2,999 list price. Now that it’s dropped to $2,389 in this Prime member exclusive sale, it’s a great value and a deal well worth looking into.

More of today's best Amazon Prime Day deals

TOPICS
Al Griffin
Al Griffin
Senior Editor Home Entertainment, US

Al Griffin has been writing about and reviewing A/V tech since the days LaserDiscs roamed the earth, and was previously the editor of Sound & Vision magazine. 

When not reviewing the latest and greatest gear or watching movies at home, he can usually be found out and about on a bike.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.