This bright 4K laser projector with Dolby Vision HDR is getting a Prime Day exclusive deal
Save 20% on the Valerion VisionMaster Pro2
Prime member home theater fans, have I got a deal for you! One of the few projectors on the market with Dolby Vision high dynamic range support, the Valerion VisionMaster Pro2 is now $2,389 (was $2,999.99) at Amazon.
This Amazon Prime Day deal, a 20% discount, is exclusively for Amazon Prime members, so make sure you pony up for a Prime account before clicking that Buy Now button.
Amazon Prime Day deal: Valerion VisionMaster Pro2
Amazon Prime members can save 20% on the Valerion VisionMaster Pro2 projector in this Prime exclusive deal. The VisionMaster Pro2 supports both the Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats and is also IMAX Enhanced. This is a great price for a triple-laser projector with 3,000 ISO lumens brightness, so get on the Prime train to grab this deal.
The Valerion VisionMaster Pro2 is a triple-laser model with specs to rival the best projectors: 3,000 ISO lumens brightness, 110% BT.2020 color space coverage, 3D support, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ HDR, Filmmaker Mode, and IMAX Enhanced certification.
It has better-than-average built-in speakers for a home theater projector, and it runs the Google TV smart TV platform for streaming. Gaming specs are also strong on the VisionMaster Pro2, which has a 240Hz gaming mode and a claimed 4ms input lag.
We have a review of this projector in the works, but what we can share for now is that the VisionMaster Pro2 is a good value at its $2,999 list price. Now that it’s dropped to $2,389 in this Prime member exclusive sale, it’s a great value and a deal well worth looking into.
Al Griffin has been writing about and reviewing A/V tech since the days LaserDiscs roamed the earth, and was previously the editor of Sound & Vision magazine.
When not reviewing the latest and greatest gear or watching movies at home, he can usually be found out and about on a bike.
