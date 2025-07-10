Amazon Prime Day sales end tomorrow, July 11, so you still have time to click Buy Now on this 75-inch Roku Pro series TV for $798 (was $998). That’s a 20% discount on the biggest screen size of Roku’s best TV, and an excellent deal on a 75-inch mini-LED model.

The Roku Pro Series is our top budget pick in our best TVs guide, as it offers great value for a TV that utilizes mini-LED backlighting technology. It also has great gaming features and performance, along with a premium design and good sound.

Amazon Prime Day deal: 75-inch Roku Pro series TV

Roku 75-inch Pro Series TV: was $998 now $798 at Amazon This 20% Prime Day discount brings the 75-inch version of Roku's best TV down to a record-low price. The Pro series is a mini-LED model with a bright picture, excellent gaming performance, and features. It has a premium design for a budget TV, and also features Roku's exceptional Voice Remote Pro. This is a limited-time deal, so don't let Prime Day pass you by.

Picture brightness on the Pro series TVs is significantly higher than other models in the Roku TV lineup, and it competes well on that front with more expensive TVs from brands like Samsung.

Pro series gaming features include 4K 120Hz support across two HDMI 2.1 ports, along with VRR (including FreeSync) and ALLM. In our Roku Pro Series TV review, we measured input lag at 9.4ms, which is an ultra-low level that ranks it among the best gaming TVs.

Roku’s shadowbox design for the Pro series positions the speakers on either side of the TV, allowing for more spacious and full sound with accurate positioning. Pro series TVs can also be paired with the company’s wireless surround speakers and subwoofers for even more immersive and impactful sound.

The Pro series, of course, uses the Roku OS, which is perhaps the cleanest and easiest to navigate of all the smart TV interfaces. It also comes with the new 2nd-generation Roku Voice Remote Pro, which we found to be a pleasure to use in our tests.

